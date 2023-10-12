Minister Joseph A. Broadway’s Newly Released "Kingdom Business Spiritual Poetry Vol. 2" is a Continuation of Spiritually Driven Verses Meant to Uplift
“Kingdom Business Spiritual Poetry Vol. 2,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Minister Joseph A. Broadway, is a captivating collection of poetry that offers readers an engaging poem paired with relevant scripture for personal or group reflection.
Stafford, VA, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Kingdom Business Spiritual Poetry Vol. 2”: a vibrant resource for empowering one’s personal journey with Christ. “Kingdom Business Spiritual Poetry Vol. 2” is the creation of published author Minister Joseph A. Broadway, a born-again Christian, honorable retired military officer, poet, songwriter, cartoonist, and entrepreneur.
Minister Broadway shares, “Hello friends, again God has been so gracious to me to allow me to write this fantastic book of spiritual poems to encourage, edified, uplift, inspired and to enlightened you even more than you are already. I am so thankful and grateful to God that words literally escape me from being able to describe the feeling that i’m feeling at this time in my life. God is an Extraordinary God indeed. I never could have imagine again doing anything like this in my wildest of dreams, but God knew that He had a plan for me. and I thank God for His plan. Kingdom Business Spiritual Poetry Volume #2 is a continuation of the first book. It is my prayer and hope that these selected poems will fill you with great joy, enthusiasm, hope, strength, and power to help you reach your purpose driven dreams and aspirations. But most importantly, my prayer is that these poems will allow you to have a even more personal relationship with The Lord Jesus Christ. God is not a traditional God, He is and will forever be a diversified God that will use all manner of communication to compel people to follow Him. Nothing is too hard for the God that I serve and worship. Amen! To God be the Glory, Honor and Praise, let the church say Amen! Amen!
“God bless you and enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Minister Joseph A. Broadway’s new book delivers the same energy and enthusiasm for sharing the word of God that readers came to enjoy in Volume 1.
Consumers can purchase “Kingdom Business Spiritual Poetry Vol. 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kingdom Business Spiritual Poetry Vol. 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories