Author J E Lenoir’s New Book, "Linked: Book Two," is the Thrilling Continuation of the "Linked" Series, Which Uncovers the Mental Gifts of the McClure Family
Recent release “Linked: Book Two,” from Page Publishing author J E Lenoir, further explores the LINK—that collection of mental gifts unique to the McClures of Clearwater, Colorado—and the true meaning of friendship.
New York, NY, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J E Lenoir, who is seventy-two and lives in a small town in Texas and describes herself as a Jane-of-all-trades, has completed her new book, “Linked: Book Two”: an intriguing work that follows Kevin McClure, whose dreams and visions said the medic was still alive, in dreadful pain, and in danger. Unable to sleep or make anyone believe him, Kevin falls into a dangerous spiral of guilt, alcohol, and drugs until his cousin, Lou, comes to his aid. Together they find a way to search for the one left behind.
Deep in the central highlands of South Viet Nam, by luck, fate, or divine intervention, Bác sĩ Nick Campos survives, persevering against all odds, as he unknowingly haunts Sergeant McClure’s dreams, meets Girl Who the Tigers Fear, and embarks upon the greatest and strangest adventure of his life.
Author J E Lenoir retired after fifteen years as office manager for Fort Griffin State Historic Site and has a Bachelor of Science degree with teaching certification in fine arts, industrial arts, and earth sciences. Her deep love for reading (especially mystery, adventure, and sci-fi), her interests in history, science, and actually, almost everything, along with her many and widely varied life experiences, come together to aid in the creation of her stories.
Lenoir writes, “Nick laughed with them and sometimes at them. They were probably the best of their outfits—almost had to be to get put in for one of the elusive privileges—pulled off the line, orders for three-day leaves burning a hole in their pockets, none willing to waste another instant in camp when they could hitch a ride on a fast Huey and leave the war behind for a while. Nick felt the same. Throw on your cleanest uniform and run. The boisterous clubs, gaiety and girls of Vung Tau, the Army’s proclaimed favorite in-country getaway spot, awaited them on the seacoast south of Saigon, just a few hours away at the Huey’s 125-miles-per-hour cruising speed. He’d been there once and thought the boys might be disappointed. Vung Tau was not nearly as wild as their fevered imaginations built it up to be. But still, it was a damned fine place.”
Published by Page Publishing, J E Lenoir’s captivating tale invites readers to discover what happens next for the McClure family.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Linked: Book Two” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
