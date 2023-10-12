Author Fusao Enomoto’s New Book, “Bucatar Mas O Menos: The Cuisine of Fusao Enomoto,” Celebrates the Author’s 60 Years of Experience in the Culinary Arts
Recent release “Bucatar Mas O Menos: The Cuisine of Fusao Enomoto,” from Page Publishing author Fusao Enomoto, offers advice for young cooks as well as new insight for experienced chefs.
Miami, FL, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fusao Enomoto, who was born in Akita Prefecture in Northern Japan, has completed his new book, “Bucatar Mas O Menos: The Cuisine of Fusao Enomoto”: an easy-to-use cookbook that offers exciting recipes ideal for foodies.
Chef Enomoto was interested in the culinary arts at a young age. He moved to Tokyo, and in 1958, he entered the Tokiwa-ya company, supplier to the Imperial Household Agency (office to the Emperor and Empress and other Imperial Family), where under the tutelage and guidance of Grand Chef Ryozo Satoh, he started his education and training, obtaining his license cook certificate in 1960.
In 1965 he traveled to Caracas, Venezuela, as the Japanese Embassy’s attaché, and later that year, to the embassy in Bucharest, Romania.
He went back to Caracas in 1971 to open Kamon Restaurant, Venezuela’s first Japanese restaurant with many accolades. With this success, in 1978, he opened Avila Tei Restaurant, which is a fine cuisine Japanese restaurant that, these days, is still open.
Chef Enomoto and his family traveled to sunny South Florida and, in 1991, established Sushi Chef Japanese Restaurant. In the beginning, it was a Japanese market and a few tables for lunch. As the years went by, Sushi Chef has grown to be one of Miami’s hidden treasures for locals to get their Japanese food. Sushi Chef and Chef Enomoto has been amazing its customers with Miami’s best Japanese dishes for over thirty years.
Chef Enomoto writes, “Now for my menu, which has been a long-planned desire of mine. To sum up, I have created a photo book of some of my creative dishes and some of the Sushi Chef signboard menu. The ingredients, quantities, and how to make recipes are brief. Furthermore, it is in my style, and I recommend you change the ones with loose guidelines and amounts to your liking. I hope it will be helpful for those who are aiming to become a cook. Moreover, there are cooking anecdotes and personal opinions here and there, but I hope you find them useful.”
Published by Page Publishing, Fusao Enomoto’s engaging work guides readers through preparing impressive dishes.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Bucatar Mas O Menos: The Cuisine of Fusao Enomoto” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
