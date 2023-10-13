Authors J. Mark Sheffield and Gloria D. Sheffield’s New Book, "Little Dee Dee and the Magically Fantastical Alicorn," Transports Readers of All Ages to a Magical World
Recent release “Little Dee Dee and the Magically Fantastical Alicorn,” from Page Publishing authors J. Mark Sheffield and Gloria D. Sheffield, is an imaginative children’s story that captures the attention of young readers and listeners.
Richmond, TX, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J. Mark Sheffield and Gloria D. Sheffield have completed their new book, “Little Dee Dee and the Magically Fantastical Alicorn”: a whimsical children’s story that whisks readers away to a faraway land filled with magic and adventure.
Authors J. Mark Sheffield and Gloria D. Sheffield found their inspiration to write their books through the simple, fantastical, innocent imagination that creates a world where the words paint a postcard picture of family and imaginary friends. Whether their characters Betty Joan and Little Dee Dee are going to the carnival, playing pranks, or discovering the wonderfully magical world around them, there is a sense that the authors tap into the inner child in readers by creating and remembering the little moments with laughter, goofiness, and sincere joy.
Published by Page Publishing, J. Mark Sheffield and Gloria D. Sheffield’s delightful tale features vibrant illustrations that bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this joyful work can purchase “Little Dee Dee and the Magically Fantastical Alicorn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Authors J. Mark Sheffield and Gloria D. Sheffield found their inspiration to write their books through the simple, fantastical, innocent imagination that creates a world where the words paint a postcard picture of family and imaginary friends. Whether their characters Betty Joan and Little Dee Dee are going to the carnival, playing pranks, or discovering the wonderfully magical world around them, there is a sense that the authors tap into the inner child in readers by creating and remembering the little moments with laughter, goofiness, and sincere joy.
Published by Page Publishing, J. Mark Sheffield and Gloria D. Sheffield’s delightful tale features vibrant illustrations that bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this joyful work can purchase “Little Dee Dee and the Magically Fantastical Alicorn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories