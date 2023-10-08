"A Seashell's Journey" by Angela Fincham
Barnes & Noble to release Angela Fincham's children's book, "A Seashell's Journey" on October 15, 2023.
Richmond, VA, October 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Embark on a Whimsical Adventure with "A Seashell's Journey" by Angela Fincham - Introducing "A Seashell's Journey," an enchanting children's book that takes young readers on a captivating voyage through a magical land by the shore. Written by Angela Fincham and published by Barnes & Noble, this delightful tale sparks imagination, resilience, and the joy of overcoming life's challenges. Join the courageous adventure of a little seashell as it navigates the vast ocean, braving stormy waters and facing every obstacle with unwavering determination. Despite its imperfect shape, the seashell's irresistible charm captivates hearts along sandy beaches, becoming a cherished treasure in the hearts of children. "A Seashell's Journey" reminds readers of all ages to embrace resilience and find glory in overcoming life's trials. Immerse yourself in the realm where waves meet the land and experience the magic that lies within the pages of this whimsical story.
Key Features:
- Inspires resilience and determination in the face of challenges
- Embraces the beauty of imperfections
- Perfect for children aged 6 to 8 years
Author Angela Fincham has skillfully crafted this heartwarming story to captivate young minds and ignite their imagination. With beautifully illustrated pages and a heartfelt message, "A Seashell's Journey" is a must-read for children and parents alike. "A Seashell's Journey" is published by Barnes & Noble Press and will be available in paperback format starting October 15, 2023. Pre-orders are now open, and the book qualifies for free shipping. Don't miss the opportunity to secure your copy of this delightful children's book. For more information, please visit barnesandnoble.com.
About the Author: Angela Fincham is an accomplished children's book author who believes in the power of storytelling to inspire young minds. With her whimsical tales and relatable characters, Angela's books have touched the hearts of children around the world. "A Seashell's Journey" is her latest creation, and it promises to be a cherished addition to any child's library. Press Contact: Dandelions Media at dandelionnsmedia@gmail.com
Key Features:
- Inspires resilience and determination in the face of challenges
- Embraces the beauty of imperfections
- Perfect for children aged 6 to 8 years
Author Angela Fincham has skillfully crafted this heartwarming story to captivate young minds and ignite their imagination. With beautifully illustrated pages and a heartfelt message, "A Seashell's Journey" is a must-read for children and parents alike. "A Seashell's Journey" is published by Barnes & Noble Press and will be available in paperback format starting October 15, 2023. Pre-orders are now open, and the book qualifies for free shipping. Don't miss the opportunity to secure your copy of this delightful children's book. For more information, please visit barnesandnoble.com.
About the Author: Angela Fincham is an accomplished children's book author who believes in the power of storytelling to inspire young minds. With her whimsical tales and relatable characters, Angela's books have touched the hearts of children around the world. "A Seashell's Journey" is her latest creation, and it promises to be a cherished addition to any child's library. Press Contact: Dandelions Media at dandelionnsmedia@gmail.com
Contact
Angela FinchamContact
Dandelions Media
1 540-748-0974
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/angela%20fincham
Dandelions Media
1 540-748-0974
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/angela%20fincham
Categories