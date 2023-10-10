Think Ahead: Convenient Sports Physicals Available
Denver, CO, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CareNow Urgent Care clinics are offering $45 sports physicals to keep young athletes healthy and safe this school year. CareNow®, part of the HealthONE system of care, sees an annual spike in youth sports injuries and assist in sports physical delivery to prevent injuries and more serious conditions.
“Conducting sports physicals prior to involvement in organized sports is critical. Among many reasons, as students become more competitive, the stress on the heart can become more intense,” says Dr. Mark Montano, CareNow market medical director. “While we cannot prevent injury in young athletes, but we can reduce cardiac risk through annual sports physicals.”
Sports physicals are often required for school-related activities, so it’s important to check with school coaches for pre-participation requirements.
These sports physicals will provide a comprehensive, head-to-toe assessment including close attention to heart and lungs as well as reviewing of the back for scoliosis, and evaluation of the large joints (ankles, knees, and elbows). Parents should be aware of several important requirements for the physical:
· Students should bring all necessary forms to the appointment
· Bring any medications the student takes regularly
· All students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
For more information about youth sports physicals and other CareNow services as well as to find a convenient Denver-metro location, visit CareNow.com/Denver.
About CareNow
Since its founding in Dallas/Ft. Worth in 1993, CareNow® urgent care has been committed to providing high quality family, urgent care and occupational medicine services. Open seven days a week and after-hours, CareNow has over 150 locations nationwide providing convenient, quality and cost effective care.
CareNow is part of HCA Healthcare. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 185 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.carenow.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country two consecutive years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 13 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact to the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: https://www.healthonecares.com/about-us/community-impact
