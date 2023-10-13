Jeanette Allen’s New Book, "Marvin's Christmas," is an Adorable Story of a Mouse Who Makes a New Friend Through the Power of the Christmas Spirit and Holiday Cheer
Arcade, NY, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeanette Allen, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Arcade, New York with her husband, Lee, and works as a USPS carrier, has completed her most recent book, “Marvin's Christmas”: a charming story of a mouse named Marvin who celebrates Christmas with an unlikely friend.
One day, Marvin the mouse awakens from his nap to head to the kitchen for a snack. Along the way, he sports a Christmas tree, realizing that the holiday is tomorrow. Before he’s able to head back to his mouse hole, he’s stopped by the family cat, and prepares to be attacked, but is surprised to see that the Christmas spirit has tempered the cat’s attitude, and the next morning, Marvin awakens to a surprise outside his door.
Published by Fulton Books, Jeanette Allen’s book will take readers on a delightful tale as Marvin experiences the magical power of Christmas goodwill and cheer. With charming illustrations to bring Jeanette’s story to life, “Marvin’s Christmas” is the perfect tale for parents and guardians alike to connect with young readers during the holiday season and discover what the true magic of Christmas can be.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Marvin's Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
