Darlene Anderson’s Newly Released "Princess Purple: The Magical Book of Colors" is a Creative Tale of Imagination and a Special Goldfish
“Princess Purple: The Magical Book of Colors,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darlene Anderson, is a charming juvenile fiction that presents readers with a fun way to learn colors and a curious fish with an unexpected secret.
Wake Forest, NC, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Princess Purple: The Magical Book of Colors”: a delightfully imaginative adventure. “Princess Purple: The Magical Book of Colors” is the creation of published author Darlene Anderson, who was born in Northern New Jersey and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Stillman College. The passion for reading led her to write her first children’s book, which seeks to embrace the imagination of children. She currently lives in North Carolina with her husband.
Anderson shares, “The story is about a little girl, Princess Purple, who wants to go out and play on a rainy day but cannot.
“She stays in her room, sad, with no new toys to play with. Her goldfish, Genesis, does not like to see her sad, so he jumps out of his tank many times to get her attention. He just wants her to be happy. He wants her to notice him.
“She stays sad until he does something magical. On rainy days, a fish can brighten a room and make it like sunshine. She is not sad anymore. He makes everything possible. Even though it is raining outside, her fish brightens up her room with a world of magical colors.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darlene Anderson’s new book will charm young readers as they find themselves immersed in a world of vibrant color.
Consumers can purchase “Princess Purple: The Magical Book of Colors” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Princess Purple: The Magical Book of Colors,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Anderson shares, “The story is about a little girl, Princess Purple, who wants to go out and play on a rainy day but cannot.
“She stays in her room, sad, with no new toys to play with. Her goldfish, Genesis, does not like to see her sad, so he jumps out of his tank many times to get her attention. He just wants her to be happy. He wants her to notice him.
“She stays sad until he does something magical. On rainy days, a fish can brighten a room and make it like sunshine. She is not sad anymore. He makes everything possible. Even though it is raining outside, her fish brightens up her room with a world of magical colors.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darlene Anderson’s new book will charm young readers as they find themselves immersed in a world of vibrant color.
Consumers can purchase “Princess Purple: The Magical Book of Colors” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Princess Purple: The Magical Book of Colors,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories