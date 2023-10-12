Janet Dallas’s Newly Released "Lingering Effects" is a Thoughtful Reflection on the Importance of Spiritual Honesty and Connection with God
“Lingering Effects,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Dallas, shares an inspiring and reflective work that draws from true events and offers insight to a collection of personal and spiritual growth experiences.
Denver, CO, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lingering Effects”: a unique and thought-provoking reading experience. “Lingering Effects” is the creation of published author Janet Dallas.
Dallas shares, “This book was inspired by true events.
“Confirming the word of God in the King James Bible stating, 'For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifested nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light' (Luke 8:17), secrets are similar to a cow in the pasture that thinks he’s free. God knows the secrets of the heart. Having an honest conversation with God can change anyone’s life.
“Proverbs 28:13 tells us, 'Whoever conceals his transgressions will not prosper but he who confesses and forsakes them will obtain mercy.' Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Dallas’s new book will challenge readers in their faith as they consider the impactful lessons found within.
Consumers can purchase “Lingering Effects” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lingering Effects,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
