Deb Nichols’s Newly Released “40 DAYS to a PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP with the HOLY SPIRIT” is a Helpful Study of the Book of Acts That Relates to Today’s Modern World
“40 DAYS to a PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP with the HOLY SPIRIT,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deb Nichols, is an uplifting resource for recharging one’s spiritual batteries through intentional study and consideration of key scripture.
Newton, MA, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “40 DAYS to a PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP with the HOLY SPIRIT”: an informative and carefully presented devotional. “40 DAYS to a PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP with the HOLY SPIRIT” is the creation of published author Deb Nichols, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Massachusetts.
Nichols shares, “Does your heart cry out for a deeper understanding of the power of the Holy Spirit and God’s great love for all mankind? Have you ever wondered about God’s intention for sending the Holy Spirit to dwell in each of us after the Crucifixion of Christ?
“40 Days to a Personal Relationship with the Holy Spirit is a study of the ways the Holy Spirit operates through the disciples in the book of Acts. It takes scripture from the Word of God and ties it to a modern world we each face daily. Christ promised to send a helper once he was gone, and He did! That helper is the Holy Spirit, and by better understanding how He operates in each of us, we can stay more aligned with God’s plan and begin to operate in Holy Spirit Power.
“Dedicating this time, you will begin to see ways Holy Spirit would like to work in you, in your life, and through you to share the gospel of love to those around you. Be encouraged to open your heart and mind to the ways of Holy Spirit interaction. Take this forty-day challenge and more deeply dedicate your life to God and Christ through the Power of Holy Spirit!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deb Nichols’s new book brings readers a helpful tool for private or group discussion that is certain to set the tone for a year of renewed connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “40 DAYS to a PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP with the HOLY SPIRIT” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “40 DAYS to a PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP with the HOLY SPIRIT,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
