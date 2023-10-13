Jennifer Truesdale’s Newly Released "Dreams and Visions: God’s Picture Language for the Heart" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Prophetic Dreams
“Dreams and Visions: God’s Picture Language for the Heart,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Truesdale, is a compelling discussion of the ways in which God reaches us in the most unexpected and profound of ways.
Collinsville, OK, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Dreams and Visions: God’s Picture Language for the Heart”: a deeply personal account of impactful visions and dreams. “Dreams and Visions: God’s Picture Language for the Heart” is the creation of published author Jennifer Truesdale, a full-time employee for a major airline in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She grew up in Englewood, Colorado, where she married her high school sweetheart. She has a grown daughter and son. Her daughter has two boys currently serving in the United States Air Force. Her son is an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God and has three beautiful girls.
Truesdale shares, “Many people who read this book may think that it contains dreams that have no meaning. They may even say to themselves, 'God doesn’t speak that way today.' They may even try to explain them away by saying, 'When the Bible was finished, God didn’t need to speak to us in dreams and visions anymore. We have his Holy Word now, and that’s how he speaks to us.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Truesdale’s new book will challenge readers in their perception of how God seeks to reach us and the need to be open to his messages.
Consumers can purchase “Dreams and Visions: God’s Picture Language for the Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dreams and Visions: God’s Picture Language for the Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
