Deberann Tinson’s Newly Released "A Mother’s Heart" is a Powerful, Multigenerational Family History That Explores the Power of a Mother’s Love
“A Mother’s Heart,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deberann Tinson, is an emotionally charged look into the author’s personal experiences with growing up in Jamaica and later becoming a mother herself.
Davenport, FL, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Mother’s Heart”: a potent story of heartbreak, celebration, and determination. “A Mother’s Heart” is the creation of published author Deberann Tinson, a native of the country of Jamaica who has been in ministry for over thirty years and a full-time evangelist for over twenty years. She is an active member of the Covenant Builders Ministry (CBM) in Orlando, Florida, where she is president of the prayer ministry along with several other responsibilities. In addition to ministering the spoken Word, she has had the opportunity to travel overseas to several different countries, ministering and helping to rebuild communities. She is the author of The Reasons I Pray and the founder of prayer warriors seeking the lost ministry, where she provides food and clothing for those in need and prays the oppressed would be set free. She is the mother to one daughter, Sashoi Thousand, who is now deceased in 2020, and the grandmother to Naomi Thousand.
“A Mother’s Heart will allow you to take a ride with the mountain valley experience between a mother and daughter and granddaughter and how we stood the test of time, proving what it says in Galatians 6:9, 'And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season, we shall reap if we faint not.'
The image of heartbreak and describing the devastating emotional pain of a broken relationship transcends culture and is expressed in the same way in almost every language. You will experience the true meaning of the strength of a mother: the one who is
M—more than
O—the overcomer
T—she is trustworthy
H—she is a healer
E—she endures all things
R—she walks in righteousness
H—she is always helpful
E—she is effective
A—she is available
R—she is resilient
T—she is trainable and thankful in all things
You will see even though we can’t see everything happening right now, it’s the consistency of mama’s prayer: 'Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me' (Psalm 23:4).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deberann Tinson’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect on their own relationships with their mothers or children.
Consumers can purchase “A Mother’s Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Mother’s Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
