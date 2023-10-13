Norman Law’s Newly Released "Buddha and the Man on the Cross: Second Edition" is an Articulate Discussion of the Principles of the Buddhist Faith
“Buddha and the Man on the Cross: Second Edition,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman Law, is an enjoyable example of comparative religious study that presents the similarities and complexities of Buddhism and Christianity.
New York, NY, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Buddha and the Man on the Cross: Second Edition”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of either religion. “Buddha and the Man on the Cross: Second Edition” is the creation of published author Norman Law, who graduated from the University of Alberta, Canada, in 1970, and retired as an engineering project manager after working thirty-eight of his forty-four years in the oil and gas industry in Canada. Norman was married for twenty-four years and widowed in 2005, has two adult children, and remarried Miss A. Akbari in 2018.
Law shares, “This book does not go into the volumes of rules, discourses, and teachings set out in the Buddhist canon but addresses directly the essential doctrines of the Buddhist faith shared by all the different sects of Buddhism. It is essentially written for easy reading while capturing the essence of the Buddhist faith and that of Christianity. More importantly, it discusses the major doctrine of self-denial, meditation methods, enlightenment, and the Samsara cycles, etc., came from.
“The book will compare the beginnings and the basic tenets of the Buddhist faith with that of Christianity. It briefly describes the basics of both faiths and the different definitions of what happiness and blessings are. It addresses fundamental doctrines of the Buddhist faith regarding the Samsara cycle, self-denial meditation, Nirvana, and hell, as compared to the Christian beliefs in salvation, resurrections, eternal life, and hell. This second edition cites from the ancient sacred Vedic Hindu texts, from whence the Buddhist’s major doctrines were derived. You can compare it for yourself and draw your own conclusions.
“It also explores the Gautama Siddhartha’s famous Path to Enlightenment with the Four Noble Truths and the Golden Rule of the Noble Eightfold Path. It delves into Buddhist meditation of chanting and mantras versus Christian meditation. The basic doctrine of Buddhism is that only man can save himself, and that is compared with the Christian doctrine of salvation and eternal life. And finally, a comparison is made between Buddha (Gautama Siddhartha) with Jesus Christ of the Bible. Theravada Buddhism does not have any gods or deities, but all the other forms of Buddhism gave common gods with the Hittite, Matanni, Hurrian, Canaanite, and Sumerian civilizations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman Law’s new book offers readers insightful discussion that examines key doctrine and scripture of either side of the religious aisle.
Consumers can purchase “Buddha and the Man on the Cross: Second Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Buddha and the Man on the Cross: Second Edition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
