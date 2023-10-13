Crystal Wright Adams’s Newly Released "The Parent Trap: Unlearning the Parenting Philosophies of Our Childhoods" is a Compassionate Self-Help Experience
“The Parent Trap: Unlearning the Parenting Philosophies of Our Childhoods,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Crystal Wright Adams, is an encouraging acknowledgment of the lasting effects various parenting styles can have that motivates readers to know better and do better.
San Antonio, TX, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Parent Trap: Unlearning the Parenting Philosophies of Our Childhoods”: a potent examination of various philosophical approaches to raising children. “The Parent Trap: Unlearning the Parenting Philosophies of Our Childhoods” is the creation of published author Crystal Wright Adams, a loving daughter and mother who credits being raised in a military family with providing a compassionate perspective on what it truly means to love one's neighbor. Crystal has a bachelor of arts in communication studies from the University of Texas at San Antonio, a graduate certificate in pastoral counseling from Liberty University, and a certificate in nonprofit management from Cornell University.
Adams shares, “Have you ever stopped and thought about why you parent your child the way that you do? Where did these practices come from? Why do you expect your children to respond to them in a particular way? Oftentimes, our parenting philosophies are rooted in what we experienced in our own childhoods. Perhaps your parents told you to “stop crying!” when you were upset as a child, so now you do the same with your kids. Now as an adult, do you struggle with expressing and processing your emotions in a healthy way or even in general? Is the continuation of this parenting philosophy preventing your kids from learning how to do so?
“Using examples from my own childhood and parenting journey, The Parent Trap aims to help you explore some of the parenting philosophies you grew up under, understand their potential impact on you as both a child and adult, and determine if it’s the best way to parent your own children. Just because something has always been done a certain way doesn’t mean it’s the best way for you or your children. Taking an honest look at how our parenting style impacts our children can be hard, but it can also lead you down a path that promotes healthy and fruitful family dynamics for generations to come. Join me on this journey and let’s start healing together!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Crystal Wright Adams’s new book balances personal experience with knowledgeable observation to encourage parents to evaluate their own experiences as both a parent and child for the betterment of generations to come.
Consumers can purchase “The Parent Trap: Unlearning the Parenting Philosophies of Our Childhoods” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Parent Trap: Unlearning the Parenting Philosophies of Our Childhoods,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Adams shares, “Have you ever stopped and thought about why you parent your child the way that you do? Where did these practices come from? Why do you expect your children to respond to them in a particular way? Oftentimes, our parenting philosophies are rooted in what we experienced in our own childhoods. Perhaps your parents told you to “stop crying!” when you were upset as a child, so now you do the same with your kids. Now as an adult, do you struggle with expressing and processing your emotions in a healthy way or even in general? Is the continuation of this parenting philosophy preventing your kids from learning how to do so?
“Using examples from my own childhood and parenting journey, The Parent Trap aims to help you explore some of the parenting philosophies you grew up under, understand their potential impact on you as both a child and adult, and determine if it’s the best way to parent your own children. Just because something has always been done a certain way doesn’t mean it’s the best way for you or your children. Taking an honest look at how our parenting style impacts our children can be hard, but it can also lead you down a path that promotes healthy and fruitful family dynamics for generations to come. Join me on this journey and let’s start healing together!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Crystal Wright Adams’s new book balances personal experience with knowledgeable observation to encourage parents to evaluate their own experiences as both a parent and child for the betterment of generations to come.
Consumers can purchase “The Parent Trap: Unlearning the Parenting Philosophies of Our Childhoods” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Parent Trap: Unlearning the Parenting Philosophies of Our Childhoods,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories