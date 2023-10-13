Ronald Barratt’s Newly Released "Sailing into Salvation" is a Powerful Memoir That Takes Readers Through the Rollercoaster That is Caused by Life with PTSD
“Sailing into Salvation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald Barratt, is an uplifting message of encouragement to anyone facing similar challenges as the author reflects on the moments that led a life of relentless faith.
Belleview, FL, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sailing into Salvation”: a poignant reflection on the lessons in the blessings and how one man found a way through the darkness. “Sailing into Salvation” is the creation of published author Ronald Barratt, a dedicated father and veteran of the United States Navy.
Barratt shares, “Ronald Barratt, after graduating from college, wanted to serve his country. On a dark night in 1993, his world was changed forever and set him on a path of self-destruction, anger, and resentment. PTSD is real and has the potential to ruin lives without help. Over the course of the next twenty-five years, Ronald dealt with setback after setback. Divorce, alcohol abuse, homelessness, and bitterness.
“Over the course of the years, Ronald lived in despair. He abused his body and faced a challenge; he most certainly would need the love and guidance of our Lord, Jesus Christ. With no hope for the future, Ronald noticed what had never been seen before; the Lord was calling to him. He hit his knees and surrendered to the Lord. The harrowing next eighteen months challenged his faith and resolve. How much did he want to live? Ronald went to the absolute extremes physically and mentally to survive. He could not do this without the love and miracle provided by Jesus.
“After his time of torment, he was granted his miracle. This is a story of courage and determination and absolute faith in Jesus Christ. Through suffering, Ronald realized the grace of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Barratt’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and resonate with many who have found themselves lost and uncertain of which way to turn.
Consumers can purchase “Sailing into Salvation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sailing into Salvation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
