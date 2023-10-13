Nick Dale’s Newly Released “COWBOYS CAN CRY” is a Compassionate Reflection on a Man’s Journey Through Life’s Challenges
“COWBOYS CAN CRY,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nick Dale, is a healing journey that offers perspective to the pervasive assumption that men are meant to be strong, silent, and limited in their expression of sadness or grief.
Penecula, CA, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “COWBOYS CAN CRY”: a heartfelt message of encouragement to break toxic cycles. “COWBOYS CAN CRY” is the creation of published author Nick Dale, a husband and father living in Temecula, California. He has lived and worked on three continents. Having been born in Africa, he came to the USA in search of the American dream.
Dale shares, “This book is one man’s personal healing journey, written in real time. It outlines how he came back from the desperation of a mental health crisis. This led him to looking at the persona that he had carved out to show the world, in line with what he saw as the one-dimensional brand of manhood he was supposed to portray.
“Through an opening of the mind and soul, his deep inward exploration changed his entire outlook and identity. This reconnection with the divine and being able to sit in the quiet gave him a greater control of his choices and freed him from a generational imprint of a limited view on what being a man was.
“This is a not a self-help book, but more of a diary of self-healing from a regular man, written in the hope that it may help someone, anyone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nick Dale’s new book will resonate with many who have faced similar mental health challenges and found themselves uncertain of where to turn.
Consumers can purchase “COWBOYS CAN CRY” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “COWBOYS CAN CRY,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
