Author Tannyetta Robinson’s New Book, "The Harsh Reality," Follows Two Best Friends Who Must Try to Find Justice After the Untimely Murder of One of Their Friends

Recent release “The Harsh Reality,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Tannyetta Robinson, is a powerful story of three best friends who are torn apart when one of them tragically dies. Desperate for answers, the remaining two must learn to carry on following their loss while trying to understand why their friend was taken from them.