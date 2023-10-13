Author Tannyetta Robinson’s New Book, "The Harsh Reality," Follows Two Best Friends Who Must Try to Find Justice After the Untimely Murder of One of Their Friends
Recent release “The Harsh Reality,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Tannyetta Robinson, is a powerful story of three best friends who are torn apart when one of them tragically dies. Desperate for answers, the remaining two must learn to carry on following their loss while trying to understand why their friend was taken from them.
Atlanta, GA, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tannyetta Robinson, a poet who enjoys writing, swimming, and being a superhero mom to a toddler, has completed her new book, “The Harsh Reality”: a compelling story the centers around three best friends whose lives are completely shattered after a devastating incident leaves one of them dead and the other two scrambling for answers.
Robinson writes, “Three best friends live a balanced life and take on every aspect of a perfect world until lies, secrets, and death overturn their life. Will Stacey ever receive justice or be forgotten?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Tannyetta Robinson’s enthralling tale reveals just how far friends are willing to go for each other, in both life and death. Heartfelt and full of shocking twists, Robinson weaves a stirring and character-driven tale that’s sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Harsh Reality" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
