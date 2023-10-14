Renowned Artist is Honored by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Stuart, FL, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nature’s Favorite Artist, Geoffrey C. Smith, a renowned leader in the world of sculpture, has been honored, for the second time by Florida's Fish and Wildlife Foundation: "Excellence in capturing the beauty of Florida's wildlife and in appreciation for outstanding artistic contributions to Florida's wildlife resources." He is an active, outspoken advocate for environmental protection and conservation.
Geoffrey C. Smith, a prominent figure in his exceptional portrayal of Florida's wildlife sculptures is elated to announce his recent accolade for his art that he uses for environmental protection and conservation. His passion for preserving the natural world is deeply ingrained in his artistic journey. As he puts it, "I harness my experiences in nature to create art that serves as a bridge, connecting the beauty of the natural world with our need to conserve and protect it," said Geoffrey C. Smith.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Foundations mission Managing fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people.
Smith's dedication to wildlife preservation extends to raising awareness and funding for numerous endangered species native to Florida. Including but not limited to, The Florida Panther, The Grasshopper Sparrow, Manatees and many more. Geoffrey Smith puts his money where his heart is.
One of his most iconic works is the Stuart Sailfish, a 19-foot bronze sculpture that came to fruition in 2003 and now proudly graces the heart of Stuart. Two decades later, it remains an enduring symbol of the city. Often called the John James Audubon of his time, Smiths’ diverse artwork of Florida's wildlife preserves a moment in time from his explorations in nature, sculpting emotions and motion. Geoffrey has been honored worldwide and is one of the few living artists with work displayed inside the Vatican in Rome.
His artistic talent along with his philanthropic spirit, Geoffrey C. Smith continues to leave an undeniable mark on the preservation of our natural world through art. His contributions serve as a shining example of the powerful impact that art can have in safeguarding the environment.
For media inquiries or to arrange an interview with Geoffrey C. Smith, please contact:
Geoffrey C. Smith Galleries
Heather Tinney
772-283-8336
Geoffrey C. Smith, a prominent figure in his exceptional portrayal of Florida's wildlife sculptures is elated to announce his recent accolade for his art that he uses for environmental protection and conservation. His passion for preserving the natural world is deeply ingrained in his artistic journey. As he puts it, "I harness my experiences in nature to create art that serves as a bridge, connecting the beauty of the natural world with our need to conserve and protect it," said Geoffrey C. Smith.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Foundations mission Managing fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people.
Smith's dedication to wildlife preservation extends to raising awareness and funding for numerous endangered species native to Florida. Including but not limited to, The Florida Panther, The Grasshopper Sparrow, Manatees and many more. Geoffrey Smith puts his money where his heart is.
One of his most iconic works is the Stuart Sailfish, a 19-foot bronze sculpture that came to fruition in 2003 and now proudly graces the heart of Stuart. Two decades later, it remains an enduring symbol of the city. Often called the John James Audubon of his time, Smiths’ diverse artwork of Florida's wildlife preserves a moment in time from his explorations in nature, sculpting emotions and motion. Geoffrey has been honored worldwide and is one of the few living artists with work displayed inside the Vatican in Rome.
His artistic talent along with his philanthropic spirit, Geoffrey C. Smith continues to leave an undeniable mark on the preservation of our natural world through art. His contributions serve as a shining example of the powerful impact that art can have in safeguarding the environment.
For media inquiries or to arrange an interview with Geoffrey C. Smith, please contact:
Geoffrey C. Smith Galleries
Heather Tinney
772-283-8336
Contact
Geoffrey C. Smith GalleriesContact
Heather Tinney
772-283-8336
www.geoffreysmith.com
Heather Tinney
772-283-8336
www.geoffreysmith.com
Categories