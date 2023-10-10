Convenient Flu Shots Available
Prevention is key as we head into cold and flu season.
Denver, CO, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Denver-area CareNow® locations have seen early influenza cases prompting experts to provide important prevention reminders. October typically marks the official beginning of flu season, which can last through May.
“The best way to help avoid getting the flu is to get the seasonal influenza vaccination,” says Dr. Mark Montano, Medical Director at CareNow. “Even if you get the flu after the vaccine, the vaccine can help lessen the severity of the illness.”
Experts at CareNow urgent care offer these tips to help prevent the spread of cold and flu viruses:
· Frequent handwashing: Soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can kill germs on hands.
· Cover coughs/sneezes: These viruses spread mainly by droplets made when people cough, sneeze or talk. Dr. Montano adds, “Don’t forget cough and sneeze etiquette by covering your mouth with a disposable tissue.”
· Avoid close contact: Avoid close contact with people who are sick. People who are sick should keep their distance to protect others from getting sick.
· Avoid touching the face: Germs can spread when a person touches something contaminated and then touches their own eyes, nose or mouth.
· Keep high-touch places clean: Countertops, handles and door knobs, toys, TV remotes and game controls are among those that should be frequently disinfected.
· Open a window: Airflow can help carry germs away from occupants.
Vaccinations are the best defense against the flu. CareNow is offering $20 flu shots at all Denver locations. Find a location near you at www.CareNow.com/Denver.
About CareNow
Since its founding in Dallas/Ft. Worth in 1993, CareNow® urgent care has been committed to providing high quality family, urgent care and occupational medicine services. With most clinics open seven days a week and after-hours, CareNow has over 175 locations nationwide providing convenient, quality and cost-effective care.
CareNow is part of HCA Healthcare. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 185 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.carenow.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country two consecutive years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 13 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact to the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: https://www.healthonecares.com/about-us/community-impact
“The best way to help avoid getting the flu is to get the seasonal influenza vaccination,” says Dr. Mark Montano, Medical Director at CareNow. “Even if you get the flu after the vaccine, the vaccine can help lessen the severity of the illness.”
Experts at CareNow urgent care offer these tips to help prevent the spread of cold and flu viruses:
· Frequent handwashing: Soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can kill germs on hands.
· Cover coughs/sneezes: These viruses spread mainly by droplets made when people cough, sneeze or talk. Dr. Montano adds, “Don’t forget cough and sneeze etiquette by covering your mouth with a disposable tissue.”
· Avoid close contact: Avoid close contact with people who are sick. People who are sick should keep their distance to protect others from getting sick.
· Avoid touching the face: Germs can spread when a person touches something contaminated and then touches their own eyes, nose or mouth.
· Keep high-touch places clean: Countertops, handles and door knobs, toys, TV remotes and game controls are among those that should be frequently disinfected.
· Open a window: Airflow can help carry germs away from occupants.
Vaccinations are the best defense against the flu. CareNow is offering $20 flu shots at all Denver locations. Find a location near you at www.CareNow.com/Denver.
About CareNow
Since its founding in Dallas/Ft. Worth in 1993, CareNow® urgent care has been committed to providing high quality family, urgent care and occupational medicine services. With most clinics open seven days a week and after-hours, CareNow has over 175 locations nationwide providing convenient, quality and cost-effective care.
CareNow is part of HCA Healthcare. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 185 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.carenow.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country two consecutive years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 13 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact to the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: https://www.healthonecares.com/about-us/community-impact
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories