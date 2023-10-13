Abba Payments Ltd. Repositions Fintech Industry in Africa, Unveils the Launch of Abba Wallet
Abba Wallet offers zero deductions from account balances, no monthly fees, no hidden charges, easy access to your cash anytime, send and receive money in real-time, crowd raise funds for immediate needs and more.
Lagos, Nigeria, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Abba Payments Ltd., the British Virgin Islands registered subsidiary of the Los Angeles, California USA based Abba Platforms Inc., through its Windhoek, Namibia based division Abbafly (https://abbafly.com), the marketplace that is advancing trust, transparency, and integrity in cross-border business transactions and intra-state trading on the African continent, in its continued drive to create a better business environment on the African continent and every country of service jurisdiction, has announced a practical redefinition of the Fintech industry in Africa with the unveiling of Abba Wallet, a super everything app, that lets users send and receive money in real-time and engage in various other activities.
Designed and built as "the super everything app," the current Abba Wallet version, released for internal testing, is compatible with Android mobile devices, practically over delivers on its key service areas and clearly stands out as the only money transmission App that does more than just let its users send and receive money in real time. Abba Wallet really does more.
Beyond giving its users that ease, the speed and comfort of sending and receiving money in real-time, from all Abba Wallet Verified Accounts, users can send or receive money up to the equivalence of $50,000 USD in a single transaction. Sending and receiving money is highly simplified, making it easy for anyone with a mobile number to receive money from any Abba Wallet service user. While senders pay lower fees, receivers pay nothing for receiving the sent funds. All withdrawals from Abba Wallet to personal debit cards are completely free of any charges whatsoever (receiving banks may charge fees at own discretion).
"Abba Wallet's Mantra – 'Money Faster' makes a bold statement on how swiftly and effectively Abba Wallet is set to shatter the restrictions on easy access to money all over Africa to enhance business and cross-border trading. With Abba Wallet, we are on the verge of a great daybreak in Africa and all countries of operational jurisdiction," states Mr. Edison Manda, Vice President of Compliance of Abba Payments Ltd.
Fundraising for any urgent needs has never been easier on Abba Wallet. Utilizing the Abba Wallet Events feature of the App, Abba Wallet lets users quickly raise funds through their contacts or the community on the App to meet their immediate needs including weddings, funerals, school fees, church events, community projects, and others, thus effectively managing stress, enhancing mental health and improving their daily living standard.
Mr. Edgar Songanga, CEO of Abba Payments Ltd, looks at Abba Wallet this way: "Abba Wallet was developed as a solution to the financial barriers that you, our partners face in your daily lives. We choose rather not to see Abba Wallet users as consumers but as our partners in this service, because without you, we cannot be in this service provision. Our friendly Everything App is built to improve businesses and enhance productivity, while promoting peace of mind in families all over Africa and beyond."
The soon to be released iOS version is nowhere behind its Android counterpart and set to give our teeming users the business experience of a lifetime.
According to Mr. Julius T. Gbayange, President of Abba Payments Ltd, "With its unique design, packed with an array of tools, a robust easy navigational user interface, flawless functionality and speed of operation are just some of the key features that give Abba Wallet its special standing. This is not just another of these wallets because quite frankly, there is none else like it. What we have here is a Revolutionary Repositioning of the Fintech Industry in Africa. A new pacesetter is here as all eyes will soon see.”
Mr. Ndawedwa Muandingi, Chief Operating Officer of Abba Payments Ltd aptly summarizes this creation in profound description: "A premium, safer, secure, and fastest way of sending and receiving money, buying and paying for goods and services anywhere in Africa and beyond or crowd funding for your events. Created to enhance every user's shopping experience, Abba Wallet presents a variety of online and offline payment options comprising direct cash transfers, QR Code scan, and much more."
About Abba Payments Ltd.
ABBA Payments is a premier financial technology company, developing and operating a multiregional and multicurrency electronic payment system, Abba Wallet (https://abbawallet.com), which seeks to serve the entire continent of Africa. Abba Payments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Los Angeles, California-based Abba Platforms Inc.
About Abbafly
Abbafly, a division of Los Angeles, California-based Abba Platforms Inc., is Africa's largest Business Intelligence System (BIS) with a vision to advance trust and transparency in cross-border business transactions, intra-state trade and the provision of services and general commercial activities throughout Africa to emphasize business standards that eliminate unethical business practices all over Africa. More at https://abbafly.com.
About Abba Platforms Inc.
Abba Platforms is a premier technology company which owns and operates a growing portfolio of leading brands spanning financial services, Internet, technology, e-commerce, industrial and consumer products such as Abba Payments, Abbafly, Swyws, among other products and services. More at https://abbaplatforms.com.
Designed and built as "the super everything app," the current Abba Wallet version, released for internal testing, is compatible with Android mobile devices, practically over delivers on its key service areas and clearly stands out as the only money transmission App that does more than just let its users send and receive money in real time. Abba Wallet really does more.
Beyond giving its users that ease, the speed and comfort of sending and receiving money in real-time, from all Abba Wallet Verified Accounts, users can send or receive money up to the equivalence of $50,000 USD in a single transaction. Sending and receiving money is highly simplified, making it easy for anyone with a mobile number to receive money from any Abba Wallet service user. While senders pay lower fees, receivers pay nothing for receiving the sent funds. All withdrawals from Abba Wallet to personal debit cards are completely free of any charges whatsoever (receiving banks may charge fees at own discretion).
"Abba Wallet's Mantra – 'Money Faster' makes a bold statement on how swiftly and effectively Abba Wallet is set to shatter the restrictions on easy access to money all over Africa to enhance business and cross-border trading. With Abba Wallet, we are on the verge of a great daybreak in Africa and all countries of operational jurisdiction," states Mr. Edison Manda, Vice President of Compliance of Abba Payments Ltd.
Fundraising for any urgent needs has never been easier on Abba Wallet. Utilizing the Abba Wallet Events feature of the App, Abba Wallet lets users quickly raise funds through their contacts or the community on the App to meet their immediate needs including weddings, funerals, school fees, church events, community projects, and others, thus effectively managing stress, enhancing mental health and improving their daily living standard.
Mr. Edgar Songanga, CEO of Abba Payments Ltd, looks at Abba Wallet this way: "Abba Wallet was developed as a solution to the financial barriers that you, our partners face in your daily lives. We choose rather not to see Abba Wallet users as consumers but as our partners in this service, because without you, we cannot be in this service provision. Our friendly Everything App is built to improve businesses and enhance productivity, while promoting peace of mind in families all over Africa and beyond."
The soon to be released iOS version is nowhere behind its Android counterpart and set to give our teeming users the business experience of a lifetime.
According to Mr. Julius T. Gbayange, President of Abba Payments Ltd, "With its unique design, packed with an array of tools, a robust easy navigational user interface, flawless functionality and speed of operation are just some of the key features that give Abba Wallet its special standing. This is not just another of these wallets because quite frankly, there is none else like it. What we have here is a Revolutionary Repositioning of the Fintech Industry in Africa. A new pacesetter is here as all eyes will soon see.”
Mr. Ndawedwa Muandingi, Chief Operating Officer of Abba Payments Ltd aptly summarizes this creation in profound description: "A premium, safer, secure, and fastest way of sending and receiving money, buying and paying for goods and services anywhere in Africa and beyond or crowd funding for your events. Created to enhance every user's shopping experience, Abba Wallet presents a variety of online and offline payment options comprising direct cash transfers, QR Code scan, and much more."
About Abba Payments Ltd.
ABBA Payments is a premier financial technology company, developing and operating a multiregional and multicurrency electronic payment system, Abba Wallet (https://abbawallet.com), which seeks to serve the entire continent of Africa. Abba Payments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Los Angeles, California-based Abba Platforms Inc.
About Abbafly
Abbafly, a division of Los Angeles, California-based Abba Platforms Inc., is Africa's largest Business Intelligence System (BIS) with a vision to advance trust and transparency in cross-border business transactions, intra-state trade and the provision of services and general commercial activities throughout Africa to emphasize business standards that eliminate unethical business practices all over Africa. More at https://abbafly.com.
About Abba Platforms Inc.
Abba Platforms is a premier technology company which owns and operates a growing portfolio of leading brands spanning financial services, Internet, technology, e-commerce, industrial and consumer products such as Abba Payments, Abbafly, Swyws, among other products and services. More at https://abbaplatforms.com.
Contact
Abba Payments Ltd.Contact
Edgar Songanga
+244921713644
https://abbapayments.com
Edgar Songanga
+244921713644
https://abbapayments.com
Categories