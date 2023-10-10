Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of Mrs. Rabbit said, “Come inside and meet my children.” by J. L. Dawson
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Mrs. Rabbit said, “Come inside and meet my children.” – a children’s book by J. L. Dawson.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About Mrs. Rabbit said, “Come inside and meet my children.”
In this, J. L. Dawson’s first book, she presents and introduces her rabbits, their mealtimes, play times and how they like to sleep.
A child-friendly illustrated guide to keeping and caring for rabbits at home.
Mrs. Rabbit said, “Come inside and meet my children.” is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 35 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946364
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CK5SLRWP
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/RABBITS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
In this, J. L. Dawson’s first book, she presents and introduces her rabbits, their mealtimes, play times and how they like to sleep.
A child-friendly illustrated guide to keeping and caring for rabbits at home.
Mrs. Rabbit said, “Come inside and meet my children.” is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 35 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946364
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CK5SLRWP
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/RABBITS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories