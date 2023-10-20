Double Book Release: "City Girls: Act Bad" and "Surgery Dolls" by Author Chyna T. Through BriAsh Media Publishing

BriAsh Media Publishing, in collaboration with bestselling author Chyna T., is thrilled to announce the simultaneous release of two gripping standalone books, "City Girls: Act Bad" and "Surgery Dolls." These thought-provoking and powerful novels, authored by Chyna T., are set to captivate readers of all ages and shed light on important themes that resonate with diverse audiences.