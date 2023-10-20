Double Book Release: "City Girls: Act Bad" and "Surgery Dolls" by Author Chyna T. Through BriAsh Media Publishing
BriAsh Media Publishing, in collaboration with bestselling author Chyna T., is thrilled to announce the simultaneous release of two gripping standalone books, "City Girls: Act Bad" and "Surgery Dolls." These thought-provoking and powerful novels, authored by Chyna T., are set to captivate readers of all ages and shed light on important themes that resonate with diverse audiences.
Orlando, FL, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "City Girls: Act Bad" delves into the tumultuous lives of five young women who find themselves entangled in the complexities of love, desire, and the fast-paced world they've embraced. Their intertwined destinies and shared connections with three charismatic men lead to a rollercoaster of drama and consequences. This compelling story explores the allure of living on the edge and the harsh realities that often accompany such a lifestyle. "City Girls: Act Bad" serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the importance of choices and their far-reaching impact.
"Surgery Dolls" follows the lives of three friends whose decision to undergo plastic surgery transforms not only their outer appearances but also their lives. However, as they bask in newfound confidence, they become targets of envy and resentment from unexpected sources. This gripping narrative delves into the complex relationship between self-identity and external perception, reminding readers that true self-worth transcends physical changes. "Surgery Dolls" delivers a powerful message about the importance of self-acceptance and the realization that external transformations do not guarantee the desired change in how others treat us.
Both books, authored by Chyna T., cater to a wide range of readers, offering valuable lessons and insights for individuals aged 15 to 50 and beyond. With relatable characters and thought-provoking narratives, these novels promise to resonate with a diverse and discerning audience.
"City Girls: Act Bad" and "Surgery Dolls" by Author Chyna T. will be available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers, including Kobo, Barnes and Noble, Smashwords, and Google Play. Additionally, paperback copies can be obtained through the author's personal website, making them perfect gifts for book enthusiasts.
These engaging and insightful reads were created for entertainment but contain a message that many will grasp and like or reject because they can relate in many ways.
Erica Thomas, Chyna T.
386-227-6381
www.iamericathomas.com
