iPOP! Alumni, Madelaine Petsch to Star in "The Strangers Trilogy"!
Los Angeles, CA, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- iPOP! LA, is thrilled to announce that iPOP! Alumni Madelaine Petsch, widely recognized for her standout role in the hit TV show "Riverdale," has been confirmed as the lead actress for the upcoming "The Strangers Trilogy."
Inspired by the critically acclaimed 2008 home invasion film "The Strangers," this new trilogy promises a riveting cinematic experience for horror and film enthusiasts alike. The anticipation is high, given the original's renowned status among horror movie aficionados.
The release is strategically set for next year, aiming to captivate audiences worldwide and solidify its spot as a potential blockbuster.
About Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch is a celebrated actress best known for her portrayal of Cheryl Blossom on the widely acclaimed TV series "Riverdale." With her dedication to the craft and a series of successful projects under her belt, she continues to make significant marks in the entertainment industry.
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
Contact
iPOP! LAContact
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Categories