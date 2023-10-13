Author Marin Chibo’s New Book, "In the Shade of a Year’s Past," is a Powerful and Engaging Collection of Poetry Carrying the Author’s Experiences Through Its Many Poems

Recent release “In the Shade of a Year’s Past,” from Page Publishing author Marin Chibo, is a look into the life and experiences of the author through his varied, beautiful poetry. Each poem in this intimate collection showcases a new aspect of the author, sharing it all with any interested reader.