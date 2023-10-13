Author Marin Chibo’s New Book, "In the Shade of a Year’s Past," is a Powerful and Engaging Collection of Poetry Carrying the Author’s Experiences Through Its Many Poems
Recent release “In the Shade of a Year’s Past,” from Page Publishing author Marin Chibo, is a look into the life and experiences of the author through his varied, beautiful poetry. Each poem in this intimate collection showcases a new aspect of the author, sharing it all with any interested reader.
New York, NY, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marin Chibo, a United States Air Force veteran with decades of experience writing poetry, has completed his new book, “In the Shade of a Year’s Past”: a potent and heartfelt collection of poetry drawn from the author’s life and experiences.
“In the dedication of the book, a young lady named Sandra is mentioned,” writes author Marin Chibo. “Her dad’s name was Al. He and my father were good friends from WWII days. They grew up together in Hoboken, New Jersey. That’s where I grew up. Well, when the war was over, Al and my dad, Nick, came back to Hoboken and restarted their lives. Al married Ester, and my dad married Jennie. Sandy was Al and Ester’s first daughter, and I, Marin, was Nick and Jennie’s first son, so Sandy and I grew up together. We were like brother and sister. I was a Marley little fat kid, and she was a gorgeous little blonde. Kids in the neighborhood would pick on me, and Sandy would kick their butts. She would say, ‘You better leave my little brother alone or I’ll kick you ass. Got that, moron!’ So this whole book is dedicated to Sandy. And in every poem, you can see a bit of Sandy and Marin in between the lines. The loss of Sandy in my life kept me gowning to where I am today—married for forty-eight years with three beautiful children. Not one regret, mind you! Not one! Well, maybe just one. Read the last sentence in my dedication.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marin Chibo’s adjective book collects some of the author’s most personal thoughts, as expressed through his deeply intimate poetry. Poems in this collection include “The Haunting,” “A Funny Thing About Beer,” “Woman,” “Thinking About God,” and “We Ran With The Waves.”
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “In the Shade of a Year’s Past” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
