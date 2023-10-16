Author Anthony Owens’s New Book, “Nature's Rhythm Is Medium to Slow,” is a Powerful Guide to Boosting One's Self-Esteem Through the Use of Daily Affirmations
Recent release “Nature's Rhythm Is Medium to Slow: A Book of Wisdom and Affirmation,” from Page Publishing author Anthony Owens, is a collection of daily words of positivity and self-love to help inspire and uplift readers to discover their inner power to achieve a future of their own design, despite whatever obstacles they might face that hamper their self-image.
Franklin, TN, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Owens, a lifelong learner, clinical social worker, caregiver, avid motorcyclist, entrepreneur, veteran, advocate, and teacher, has completed his new book, “Nature's Rhythm Is Medium to Slow: A Book of Wisdom and Affirmation”: a collection of daily devotionals and reflections designed to help readers overcome their doubts and struggles, and to work towards realizing their worth and potential.
Born and raised in Paris, Tennessee, author Anthony Owens learned what a privilege it was to grow up in a small town, safe and full of laughter and fun. Despite this, he learned the pain of losing a parent at age fourteen and had to grow up fast. The U.S. Army became his ticket out of that small town where he would turn into a man, and, following the Army, he started a car and van rental business. After struggling with alcoholism, Owens eventually found freedom from alcohol and sought out a college at the age of forty. Upon achieving his master’s in social work, Owens was instrumental in bringing alternatives to incarceration through the development of treatment courts and later began to work with the geriatric community. Currently, the author now resides in Franklin, Tennessee, where he enjoys spending his time reading, riding, working, and writing.
Owens shares, “To anyone who has struggled for worth. To anyone who has been afraid to acknowledge the good and love in you. The many good tidings you have shared. To those who got busy and may have forgotten the simple pleasures of slowing down to notice. The hope for a well-deserved future of positivity. This book is for you. Read it daily. More than once. Believe what it says. Because it is true about you!”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony Owens’s uplifting writings will help to inspire and encourage readers from all walks of life to believe in their worth and pursue their dreams in life, no matter where they might take them. Stirring and deeply poignant, Owens weaves a profound work that will take readers on a unique journey, leaving them with the confidence they need to work towards the future they desire.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Nature's Rhythm Is Medium to Slow: A Book of Wisdom and Affirmation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
