Author Anthony Owens’s New Book, “Nature's Rhythm Is Medium to Slow,” is a Powerful Guide to Boosting One's Self-Esteem Through the Use of Daily Affirmations

Recent release “Nature's Rhythm Is Medium to Slow: A Book of Wisdom and Affirmation,” from Page Publishing author Anthony Owens, is a collection of daily words of positivity and self-love to help inspire and uplift readers to discover their inner power to achieve a future of their own design, despite whatever obstacles they might face that hamper their self-image.