Author T.L. Sumter’s New Book, “Jay Wise Is the Nice Kid,” is an Adorable Tale to Help Encourage Young Readers to be Themselves and to Choose Kindness Above All Else

Recent release “Jay Wise Is the Nice Kid,” from Page Publishing author T.L. Sumter, is a poignant and captivating story inspired by the author's own children that explores how everyone has something that makes them special, but no matter one's special abilities or expensive possessions they might own, everyone has the ability to be kind to others.