Author T.L. Sumter’s New Book, “Jay Wise Is the Nice Kid,” is an Adorable Tale to Help Encourage Young Readers to be Themselves and to Choose Kindness Above All Else
Recent release “Jay Wise Is the Nice Kid,” from Page Publishing author T.L. Sumter, is a poignant and captivating story inspired by the author's own children that explores how everyone has something that makes them special, but no matter one's special abilities or expensive possessions they might own, everyone has the ability to be kind to others.
Haymarket, VA, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T.L. Sumter, a veteran of the United States Army, has completed his new book, “Jay Wise Is the Nice Kid”: a charming tale to help encourage young readers to choose to be kind and respect others, and to always remember how special they are no matter the talents and abilities of those around them.
Born and raised in South Carolina, T. L. Sumter settled in Virginia with his beloved wife and two children after serving in the US Army. In his spare time, Sumter loves to read, spend time with his family, and write short stories for his children. Those stories, inspired by his children’s experiences, have been turned into what is now the “Jay Wise” series.
Sumter writes, “Some kids are more athletic than others. Some kids are more popular. Some have the newest clothes and toys. Every child has something, no matter how big or small, that makes them special. But everyone has the ability to be kind.
“Jay Wise, like you, is special in his own way. But that does not stop him from also being kind. Kindness to one another can change someone’s day, transform someone’s life, and change the world. Jay Wise starts with the people around him.”
Published by Page Publishing, T.L. Sumter’s engaging tale is an insightful tale that parents and guardians can use to connect with young readers and help them to understand just how important being nice to others and true to oneself is in life. By sharing his story, Sumter hopes that Jay Wise’s adventures will encourage readers of all ages to grow and help to build a better, more kind world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jay Wise Is the Nice Kid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in South Carolina, T. L. Sumter settled in Virginia with his beloved wife and two children after serving in the US Army. In his spare time, Sumter loves to read, spend time with his family, and write short stories for his children. Those stories, inspired by his children’s experiences, have been turned into what is now the “Jay Wise” series.
Sumter writes, “Some kids are more athletic than others. Some kids are more popular. Some have the newest clothes and toys. Every child has something, no matter how big or small, that makes them special. But everyone has the ability to be kind.
“Jay Wise, like you, is special in his own way. But that does not stop him from also being kind. Kindness to one another can change someone’s day, transform someone’s life, and change the world. Jay Wise starts with the people around him.”
Published by Page Publishing, T.L. Sumter’s engaging tale is an insightful tale that parents and guardians can use to connect with young readers and help them to understand just how important being nice to others and true to oneself is in life. By sharing his story, Sumter hopes that Jay Wise’s adventures will encourage readers of all ages to grow and help to build a better, more kind world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jay Wise Is the Nice Kid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories