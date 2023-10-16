Author T. L. Sumter’s New Book, “Jay Wise's Happy Thoughts,” is a Captivating Tale That Shows How Happy Thoughts Lead to Sweet Dreams, Which in Turn Help Create Good Days
Recent release “Jay Wise's Happy Thoughts,” from Page Publishing author T. L. Sumter, is an adorable story of a young boy, who loves when his mother tucks him into bed because she helps him think about all the wonderful things he likes to do, helping him fall asleep and have pleasant dreams. With this nightly ritual, Jay Wise always sleeps well, ensuring he is ready to tackle tomorrow's adventures.
New York, NY, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T. L. Sumter, a loving husband and father, as well as a veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book, “Jay Wise's Happy Thoughts”: a charming story of a young boy whose mother helps him think of happy thoughts about things he enjoys in order to get a restful night’s sleep and be prepared for the following day.
Born and raised in South Carolina, author T.L. Sumter served as an officer in the US Army before settling in Virginia with his beloved wife and two children. In his spare time, he loves to read, spend time with his family, and write short stories for his children. Those stories, inspired by his children’s experiences, have been turned into what is now the Jay Wise series.
“Jay Wise's mother prepares him for the coming day by making sure he goes to sleep with thoughts of only happy things,” writes Sumter. “She reminds Jay Wise of things he enjoys like walks in the park, summer vacation, trips with the family, and, most importantly, dessert days. His mother wants him to think of what makes him happy before bed because it is important to keep a positive mindset in order to have a positive outcome each day. With this very simple nightly routine, Jay's mother prepares him for a happy and positive tomorrow.”
Published by Page Publishing, T. L. Sumter’s engaging tale will help inspire readers of all ages to make their own nightly ritual of thinking about things they love as they drift off to sleep in order to have happy dreams, leading to a good night’s sleep and a productive day. With colorful artwork to help bring his story to life, Sumter hopes Jay Wise’s adventures will help educate and encourage young readers so that they might learn and grow to be prepared for whatever life throws their way.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jay Wise's Happy Thoughts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
