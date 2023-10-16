Author T. L. Sumter’s New Book, “Jay Wise's Happy Thoughts,” is a Captivating Tale That Shows How Happy Thoughts Lead to Sweet Dreams, Which in Turn Help Create Good Days

Recent release “Jay Wise's Happy Thoughts,” from Page Publishing author T. L. Sumter, is an adorable story of a young boy, who loves when his mother tucks him into bed because she helps him think about all the wonderful things he likes to do, helping him fall asleep and have pleasant dreams. With this nightly ritual, Jay Wise always sleeps well, ensuring he is ready to tackle tomorrow's adventures.