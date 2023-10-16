Author Eric Hirst’s New Book, "The Real Christmas," Follows the Story of Jesus's Birth as Told in the Bible to Help Teach Young Readers the True Meaning of Christmas

Recent release “The Real Christmas,” from Page Publishing author Eric Hirst, is an adorable retelling of the story of Jesus's birth, presented in a format that is easily digestible for readers of all ages. As readers follow along, they'll be able to witness Jesus's conception from the Holy Spirit, Mary and Joseph's long journey to Bethlehem, and the birth of the Lord and Savior.