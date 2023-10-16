Author Eric Hirst’s New Book, "The Real Christmas," Follows the Story of Jesus's Birth as Told in the Bible to Help Teach Young Readers the True Meaning of Christmas
Recent release “The Real Christmas,” from Page Publishing author Eric Hirst, is an adorable retelling of the story of Jesus's birth, presented in a format that is easily digestible for readers of all ages. As readers follow along, they'll be able to witness Jesus's conception from the Holy Spirit, Mary and Joseph's long journey to Bethlehem, and the birth of the Lord and Savior.
Mesquite, TX, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric Hirst, a veteran who has been writing children’s books for twenty years, has completed his new book, “The Real Christmas”: a charming tale that recounts the Biblical story of Jesus’s birth in order to spread the true reason for why Christians celebrate the holiday of Christmas.
Originally from Detroit, Michigan, author Eric Hirst moved to Phoenix, Arizona, after serving in the US Army, where he still resides with his wife, Christine. The author considers his faith and family to be his main priorities in his life, and in his spare time, enjoys golfing and hiking in the beautiful valley of the sun.
“This is the story of the birth of Jesus Christ told in a fun and educational way for children to read or have it read to them,” writes Hirst. “It tells the story of Mary and Joseph and their journey to Bethlehem to complete a census ordered by Caesar Augustus, the Roman emperor.
“From the beginning all the way to the miraculous birth of Jesus, it is told in an exciting and fun rhyming style for the whole family to enjoy. So from our family to yours, have a blessed and Merry Christmas!”
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Hirst’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to teach children about stories from the Bible and other lessons in a fun and entertaining way while still being true to the Word of God. With colorful illustrations to help bring Hirst’s story to life, “The Real Christmas” is sure to capture the hearts of young readers from all walks of life, helping them discover the true reason for the holiday season.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Real Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
