Ellie Clement’s New Book, "The Champion," is a Captivating and Daring Novel That Tells the Tale of a Curious World That Needs a Warrior
Recent release “The Champion,” from Page Publishing author Ellie Clement, is a dramatic and compelling book that follows the adventures of a bold prince on a mystical journey.
Parttville, AL, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ellie Clement, a debut author, and Christian-based writer has completed her new book, “The Champion”: an engaging and lively story that follows a prince that needs to become a hero.
“Making her debut in writing, Ellie Clement presents her first published novel, the Champion. Since 2018, she has worked on eight drafts before presenting them to the public. She comes from a large family of nine that keeps her on her toes and hails from the land of sweet tea lovers, where the weather does not make up its mind of whether it is spring or winter. She was homeschooled all the way through and was top of her class, probably because she was the only person to graduate in her year. She is a Christian-based author and attends her local church, where her pastor was one of the first readers of her book when it was merely a rough draft. Her discovery of her passion for writing came from her love of storytelling, when her mother would read to her and her siblings before school. This sparked her interest, and with the help of books by C. S. Lewis and Shannon Hale, she began writing,” writes Clement.
Published by Page Publishing, Ellie Clement’s thrilling tale follows the journey of Prince Nathaniel. He presides over the kingdom of Noring, which is in danger. The fate of the kingdom lies in the hands of the young prince. The only problem is that Price Nathaniel is no warrior. He only has one chance to find the courage within and save his people.
To ensure that he saves his kingdom Prince Nathaniel decides to seek guidance from someone who can help. He knows that the only way to save his land is to find the Champion. First, he must venture out and retrieve the armor without which he will never find the Champion. He and his ragtag team must summon all their smarts and strength to find the armor and the Champion before it’s too late.
