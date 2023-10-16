Author Frank Eyerman’s New Book, "Satan's Prison: The Four Walls of Incarceration," is a Faith-Based Read Designed to Help People Live Truly Free and Fulfilling Lives
Recent release “Satan's Prison: The Four Walls of Incarceration,” from Covenant Books author Frank Eyerman, discusses the invisible internal prison that many people face and feel the effects from, but rarely know they've become trapped in. Through his story, Eyerman reveals how one can break down the four walls of this spiritual prison, leading to a lasting salvation and relationship with God.
Pittsburgh, PA, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frank Eyerman, who is involved with several ministries which help men who have experienced incarceration to know the love and power of God, has completed his new book, “Satan's Prison: The Four Walls of Incarceration”: a poignant discussion of the spiritual prison that many are in without knowing it, and how to break out and grow in their relationship with the Lord so that they may know true freedom.
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, author Frank Eyerman has experienced a life of struggle and survival. Growing up on the streets and learning all the wrong ways to cope with life, he turned to alcohol and drugs. After many years of living a self-destructive lifestyle, he found himself in one of the worst places known to man, a prison cell. It would be in this prison that God found him and began to transform his life.
Eyerman writes, “There is a prison that houses most of the people in this world, including those who call themselves Christians. Its invisible walls leave individuals unaware of their own captivity and separation from God. They feel the effects of this prison and are deceived into thinking they can fix it on their own. Wasting time, energy, and money, they struggle to free themselves from the feelings of defeat, desolation, and despair. But the Good News proclaims there is freedom available to all.
“This book is a guide to deconstructing the four walls of anger, fear, shame, and guilt, leading the reader to freedom and fellowship with God. There is a pardon with your name on it, and if you choose to accept it, you can walk out of this prison and be relinquished of your suffering. The choice is up to you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Frank Eyerman’s new book is based on the author’s own experiences in surviving both physical and spiritual prison over the course of many years of healing that helped him achieve true freedom through faith and trust in God. Utilizing his first-hand knowledge of what it takes to break free from the internal incarceration that holds many people back, Eyerman shares his story and roadmap for readers who wish to know God and experience his complete salvation.
Readers can purchase “Satan's Prison: The Four Walls of Incarceration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
