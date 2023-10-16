Author Mandi L. Anthony’s New Book, “Tommy the Traveling Turtle Searches for a New Home,” Tells the Story of an Adventurous Turtle Who Must Find a New Place to Live

Recent release “Tommy the Traveling Turtle Searches for a New Home,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mandi L. Anthony, follows a turtle named Tommy who decides it's finally time to move on from his shrinking pond and find a new place to live. After setting off, Tommy discovers his search won't be as easy as he initially thought, and he'll have to be smart and careful to succeed.