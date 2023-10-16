Author Mandi L. Anthony’s New Book, “Tommy the Traveling Turtle Searches for a New Home,” Tells the Story of an Adventurous Turtle Who Must Find a New Place to Live
Recent release “Tommy the Traveling Turtle Searches for a New Home,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mandi L. Anthony, follows a turtle named Tommy who decides it's finally time to move on from his shrinking pond and find a new place to live. After setting off, Tommy discovers his search won't be as easy as he initially thought, and he'll have to be smart and careful to succeed.
Harrah, OK, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mandi L. Anthony, a retired art teacher, has completed her new book, “Tommy the Traveling Turtle Searches for a New Home”: a charming story of a turtle who decides it’s time to move on from his muddy home and find a brand-new place to live with sparkling clear water and lots of bugs to eat. The story is brought to life with gorgeous hand-drawn illustrations by Catherine Burk and is perfect for readers moving from picture books to chapter books, with a fun Q&A section in the back to reinforce reading comprehension.
Author Mandi L. Anthony has always been creative in job choices, including some she created herself including Amazing Mandi Enterprises, party clown, Christmas elf, furniture hound, and silk flower arranging. This led to visual display assistant for JCPenney, visual marketing director for Shawnee Mall, and bachelor’s degree in art education. As an art teacher, she shared all the creative ways her students could follow to find a career that they would love. Now retired, Mandi has discovered her next creative path and entered the world of writing children’s books.
In “Tommy the Traveling Turtle Searches for a New Home,” Tommy the Turtle awakens one morning to discover that his once perfect pond by the highway has begun to dry up, and the water bugs he eats have disappeared, leaving him alone and hungry. Knowing he must find a new home or risk not being able to survive, Tommy sets off on a thrilling journey to discover a new place to live, encountering all sorts of dangers and making new friends along the way.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mandi L. Anthony’s riveting tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow Tommy’s search for his new home that will provide him with all the clean water and fresh bugs that he could ever desire. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Mandi’s tale to life, as well as research questions to help keep readers focused and engaged, “Tommy the Traveling Turtle Searches for a New Home” is sure to keep readers of all ages entertained and spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Tommy the Traveling Turtle Searches for a New Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
