Peter Thalheim’s New Book “Tesla Carbon Pigs, Climate Change, Environmental Equity and Liberal Democracy" Presents a Thoughtful Approach to Addressing the Climate Crisis
Stamford, CT, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peter Thalheim, a trained attorney, army reservist, father, home builder, Realtor, former gubernatorial candidate, immigrant, traveler, and former Sunday school teacher, has completed his most recent book, “Tesla Carbon Pigs, Climate Change, Environmental Equity and Liberal Democracy: Why we should do whatever we can for the environment provided it doesn't raise the cost of living for poor people or undermine liberal democracy”: a thought-provoking look at the ongoing climate crisis, and what can be done in order to prevent worsening global warming while keeping in mind economic and environmental equity.
“Read how the typical TESLA electric vehicle driver is more affluent than the average citizen and consumes considerably more carbon to live their comfortable lives at their first or second home with their private clubs, take-out food, household staff, extensive vacations, etc.,” writes Thalheim. “The vow of poverty to immediately aid our environment is not in the cards for these carbon pigs, or for the rest of us for that matter.”
Thalheim continues, “Read how amazon prime is unsustainable at any speed of delivery as other delivery options, albeit slower, are already in your neighborhood.
“Read about various strategies of solar, wind, hydrogen, fusion, efuels, and others to ameliorate our stress on the environment living our comfortable and consumptive lifestyles which include cell phones, laptops, and social media. We should do whatever we can for the environment provided it does not raise the cost of living for the poor. They should not bear the brunt of greenwashing the environmental conscience of our betters, those with a higher net worth and/or higher education degree than the rest of us.
“Eliminating the United States’ economy from the world’s ecosystem, would have a negligible impact on preventing the rise in average global temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius proposed by the Paris Climate Accord by the year 2100, yet the United States is imperative for the liberal democratic project of expanding the Rule of Law to more of our brother and sister citizens around the globe versus Rule of Man totalitarian regimes like China and Russia, who care not for international rules and norms of conduct. You decide.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter Thalheim’s book is a vital tool to help prepare readers for the oncoming effects of climate change that will impact their daily lives, and what they can do on the individual level to generate real change.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Tesla Carbon Pigs, Climate Change, Environmental Equity and Liberal Democracy: Why we should do whatever we can for the environment provided it doesn't raise the cost of living for poor people or undermine liberal democracy” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Read how the typical TESLA electric vehicle driver is more affluent than the average citizen and consumes considerably more carbon to live their comfortable lives at their first or second home with their private clubs, take-out food, household staff, extensive vacations, etc.,” writes Thalheim. “The vow of poverty to immediately aid our environment is not in the cards for these carbon pigs, or for the rest of us for that matter.”
Thalheim continues, “Read how amazon prime is unsustainable at any speed of delivery as other delivery options, albeit slower, are already in your neighborhood.
“Read about various strategies of solar, wind, hydrogen, fusion, efuels, and others to ameliorate our stress on the environment living our comfortable and consumptive lifestyles which include cell phones, laptops, and social media. We should do whatever we can for the environment provided it does not raise the cost of living for the poor. They should not bear the brunt of greenwashing the environmental conscience of our betters, those with a higher net worth and/or higher education degree than the rest of us.
“Eliminating the United States’ economy from the world’s ecosystem, would have a negligible impact on preventing the rise in average global temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius proposed by the Paris Climate Accord by the year 2100, yet the United States is imperative for the liberal democratic project of expanding the Rule of Law to more of our brother and sister citizens around the globe versus Rule of Man totalitarian regimes like China and Russia, who care not for international rules and norms of conduct. You decide.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter Thalheim’s book is a vital tool to help prepare readers for the oncoming effects of climate change that will impact their daily lives, and what they can do on the individual level to generate real change.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Tesla Carbon Pigs, Climate Change, Environmental Equity and Liberal Democracy: Why we should do whatever we can for the environment provided it doesn't raise the cost of living for poor people or undermine liberal democracy” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories