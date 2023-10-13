Dina Harris’s New Book, “My NOT-SO-CHRISTIAN Walk with The Holy Spirit,” Explores How the Author Was Saved by Grace and Always Had God by Her Side Through Her Struggles
Indian Head, MD, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dina Harris, a recovering alcoholic who decided to follow God's path for her, has completed her most recent book, “My NOT-SO-CHRISTIAN Walk with The Holy Spirit”: a powerful memoir that documents the trials and challenges that the author faced over the course of her life, and how she eventually came to discover God’s unending love and plan for her.
Harris shares, “It’s the summer of 2022, and I find myself renting a room from an extreme alcoholic in California, and how I got myself here is part of the insanity I had created for myself with drugs and alcohol and a narcissistic relationship I was trying to escape from. I found myself over 250 miles away from where I was living and renting a room in exchange for housekeeping from a man who drank like a fish and sold marijuana, so I had an endless supply of pot and alcohol.
“The house itself was surrounded by angels, inside and outside of the home, and the actual owner of the home was his mother who had just passed away. This woman was an artist and had surrounded herself and her home with angels—it was as if God had directed me here because of the battle I was engaged in and fighting with the devil and a demonic narcissist, and not to mention my own inner demons.
“I didn’t notice all the angels at first, but it all started to make sense as to how and why I ended up here in this particular place. I started to feel a sense of peace, and I don’t think it was a coincidence—not now, not anymore—not after the battle I was experiencing with the devil firsthand to get me to where I am today, writing this book to tell my story.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dina Harris’s book serves as a poignant reminder that no matter how broken one believes themselves to be, they are still a child of God and can never truly be lost from his love and grace. Heartfelt and emotional, Harris shares her deeply personal story in the hopes of encouraging others who may be facing similar struggles in their own lives to seek out God and place their trust in his hands to carry them through life’s darkest moments to witness the light on the other side of the tunnel.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “My NOT-SO-CHRISTIAN Walk with The Holy Spirit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
