Lori Crabb’s New Book, "Dog Camp: Through the Eyes of Betsy," Follows a Dog Named Betsy Who Emotionally Prepares to Head to Dog Camp While Her Family Goes Away for a Trip
Urbandale, IA, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lori Crabb has completed her most recent book, “Dog Camp: Through the Eyes of Betsy”: a charming tale that follows a little Maltese named Betsy and explores her different emotions as she heads off to dog camp while her human family sets off on their own vacation without her.
Raised on a farm in northwest Iowa, author Lori Crabb’s first interaction with furry animals came as a newborn when they would join her in her baby crib. Her parents taught her respect for all creatures, and her first playmates were their cherished dogs. She learned early how animals, if people would just listen to them, could teach people so many things about life because they have feelings just like humans. Recently, a special little Maltese came into her life and inspired the author to begin writing about her adventures through a series of books.
Crabb writes, “‘Dog Camp: Through the Eyes of Betsy’ is about a small Maltese dog who exhibits uneasiness about being separated from her human family. Betsy’s book is not only for children that may feel sadness when their fur families go to a dog camp to stay while their human families are gone, but it is also for children when a parent leaves or travels for business.
“You will see in the book that the anxiety that comes may truly not be as bad as one thinks, and it may actually be a fun experience.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lori Crabb’s book is an adorable tale that will take young readers on an exciting ride as Betsy experiences all the joys and luxuries at dog camp, despite the nervousness she felt before leaving her family. With delightful and colorful artwork to help bring Crabb’s tale to life, “Dog Camp: Through the Eyes of Betsy” is a joyous experience that readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Dog Camp: Through the Eyes of Betsy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
