Testrite Visual to Showcase Manufacturing Excellence at Printing United 2023
Hackensack, NJ, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, an elite manufacturer and innovator of visual display solutions, is excited to announce it will be exhibiting at Printing United 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Globally recognized as the most dynamic and comprehensive printing event in the world, Printing United is a trade show and networking event that allows attendees and exhibitors alike to access over a million square feet of equipment, solutions, and the latest trends in printed display solutions, especially Wide Format printing.
This year the event will be held in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia World Congress Center from October 18 -20, 2023. Visitors can find Testrite Visual in booth number 2019 from 9 AM - 5 PM daily and on Friday from 9 AM - 3 PM. Attending the show for Testrite Visual, includes President, Jeffrey Rubin, and three of their Senior Design, Sales, and Visual Merchandising experts, Matt Dickey, Michael Levine, Chris Connors.
"We are excited to be a part of Printing United 2023," said Jeffrey Rubin, President, of Testrite Visual, "This event presents us with an incredible opportunity to connect with our customers and showcase the depth of our 104 years of experience in visual display, visual communication and visual presentation needs.”
Visitors can find Testrite Visual in booth number 2019 and are encouraged to stop by to discuss current visual display needs and challenges with our team of experts. Testrite Visual offers an extensive catalog of products featuring over 2000 standard items including banner stands, trade show displays, SEG frames, and light boxes plus US made custom display capabilities with fast lead times and low minimums.
To learn more about Testrite Visual, visit www.testrite.com.
About
Testrite Holdings is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today.
Contact
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
Categories