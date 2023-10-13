David Contreras’s Newly Released "Forever 13" is a Poignant Account of a Family’s Grief Following a Sudden, Tragic Loss
“Forever 13,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Contreras, is a message of compassion and encouragement to any parent who has navigated the complexities of learning to live following the loss of a child.
Roseville, CA, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Forever 13”: an emotionally charged memoir. “Forever 13” is the creation of published author David Contreras, a retired public high school history teacher, athletic director, and former football and baseball coach. He and his wife, Kirsti, have been married for over thirty-five years, and they are the proud parents of two sons and grandparents to one grandson. In January of 2011, their hearts were broken forever when they lost their younger son, Nick, age thirteen. Both they and their older son continue to grieve the loss of Nick to this very day.
Contreras shares, “Forever 13 is the true story of a married couple’s ongoing journey of grief for their thirteen-year-old son as told through the eyes of the husband and father. Covering an eleven-year period of time from the moment of their son’s death to the present, the author shares the emotional, physical, and social struggles they have encountered alongside their grief throughout the years since their son’s passing. In sharing their grief, they reveal how it has affected them as individuals, as a couple, as parents, and the relationships with their family, friends, and with fellow grieving parents.
“As the passing of their son forces them to come to terms with their new normal, their lives continue to move forward as does their grief journey. Through the years, they are confronted with many of life’s struggles and challenges, many of which allow them to find eventual acceptance in living with the never-ending emotions for the son they will always grieve for. By relying on each other, their family, friends, and most importantly, on their faith, they find comfort and peace by leaning heavily on the Lord and trusting in the plans and purpose he has set for them.
Not lost on the author is the reality that many of the experiences shared in this story have also been experienced by other grieving parents. Though not intended to be a 'How to get through grief story,' if for no other reason, this story allows other grieving parents and those who love them to know that they are not alone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Contreras’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness the raw journey of a family struck by a shocking loss.
Consumers can purchase “Forever 13” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Forever 13,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
