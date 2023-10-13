Grace Muthumbi’s Newly Released "Healed Through Serving" is a Touching Biography That Examines the Author’s Personal and Spiritual Challenges and Growth
“Healed Through Serving,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grace Muthumbi, is an encouraging story of overcoming a near-death experience and finding a rejuvenated connection with God.
Auburn, WA, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Healed Through Serving”: a powerful reminder of the strength and comfort one can find in Christ. “Healed Through Serving” is the creation of published author Grace Muthumbi, a seasoned humanitarian aid worker with more than twenty years’ experience in emergency and development context. Through her career, she has worked with the Kenyan government and international humanitarian organizations, rising through the ranks to become a program director.
Muthumbi shares, “When tragedy strikes, it has capacity to shake us to the core, our beliefs, our dreams, and aspirations. Loss and adversity have a way of changing us somewhat, based mainly on the choices and decisions we make while going through the turnings. On the night of November 21, 1991, a serious mischance happened in the life of a young, devoted Christian woman that changed her life forever. Would her Christian faith serve as an anchor during the storm?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Muthumbi’s new book is a fascinating and uplifting autobiographical work which showcases the resiliency of the human spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Healed Through Serving” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Healed Through Serving,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Muthumbi shares, “When tragedy strikes, it has capacity to shake us to the core, our beliefs, our dreams, and aspirations. Loss and adversity have a way of changing us somewhat, based mainly on the choices and decisions we make while going through the turnings. On the night of November 21, 1991, a serious mischance happened in the life of a young, devoted Christian woman that changed her life forever. Would her Christian faith serve as an anchor during the storm?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Muthumbi’s new book is a fascinating and uplifting autobiographical work which showcases the resiliency of the human spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Healed Through Serving” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Healed Through Serving,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories