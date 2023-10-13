Andrew Waters’s Newly Released "Coal was Black Gold" is an Engaging Personal History of Two Deeply Connected Families
“Coal was Black Gold,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew Waters, is a meticulously detailed biographical work that takes readers to the heart of life in the south and how two families persevered through faith.
Harrisburg, PA, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Coal was Black Gold”: a potent reminder of the importance of community and family support. “Coal was Black Gold” is the creation of published author Andrew Waters.
Waters shares, “Coal and gold, two diverse, valuable extremes that have a common bond. Mining is tough, backbreaking employment, but four friends’ lifetime was shaped by their experiences that involved the husbands working in the Jasper, Alabama, coal mines: two refined Negro women who were determined to remain classy and have families and two dedicated hardworking ministers whose desire was to have ministry, family, and success. This group of four was able to achieve their goals, beginning in the coal mines. Friendship, faith, love, understanding, and hard work paid off for this group of coal miners. Coal is gold.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Waters’s new book shares a personal look into a decades long friendship that helped to support two faith-driven families.
Consumers can purchase “Coal was Black Gold” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Coal was Black Gold,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
