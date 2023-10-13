Donna Mack with Kristi Miller’s Newly Released "Our Godly Sexual Beings: The Fellowship of the Mystery" is an Articulate Study of the Complexity of Human Sexuality
“Our Godly Sexual Beings: The Fellowship of the Mystery,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Donna Mack with Kristi Miller, is a fascinating examination of the knowledge available to us regarding God’s stance on sexuality and the human experience.
Vero Beach, FL, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Our Godly Sexual Beings: The Fellowship of the Mystery”: an informative study of key scripture. “Our Godly Sexual Beings: The Fellowship of the Mystery” is the creation of published authors Donna Mack with Kristi Miller.
Donna Mack with Kristi Miller share, “Our Godly Sexual Beings explores scripture and other ancient texts to unveil one of humanity’s great mysteries—God’s purpose for designing our Godly sexual beings.
“After thirty years of committed research and study, Donna Mack perceived an essential missing link from the age-old battle of God vs. Satan. While other books have attempted to discuss human sexuality, none have done so with as many biblical and scholarly-backed references as Our Godly Sexual Beings.
“One fascinating revelation in scripture is just how sacred human sexuality exists for God. The Bible sings with this truth, and Donna dives into this mystery to reveal the greatest love story ever told!
“With the help of over 1,300 references, Donna uncovers God’s design for sex and Satan’s influence that morphed this gift into a lie of lust. This book is full of many revelations and truths that will allow the reader to experience freedom from sexual sin, shame, and bondage.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Mack with Kristi Miller’s new book will challenge commonly held beliefs and encourage discussion of scripture related to a complex subject.
For more information, please visit https://www.donnamackauthor.com/
Consumers can purchase “Our Godly Sexual Beings: The Fellowship of the Mystery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Godly Sexual Beings: The Fellowship of the Mystery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
