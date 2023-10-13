Brenda Helton’s Newly Released “If It Hadn’t Been for Grace” is a Touching Narrative That Presents a Complex Romance and Journey of Faith
“If It Hadn’t Been for Grace,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Helton, is an enjoyable historical romance that brings a story of uncertainty, passion, and spiritually rebirth to the forefront as a young couple navigate the challenges of marriage.
Trenton, OH, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “If It Hadn’t Been for Grace”: a thoughtful Christian fiction that will inspire and entertain. “If It Hadn’t Been for Grace” is the creation of published author Brenda Helton, a retired schoolteacher that dedicated thirty-five years of service in the public-school setting. Recently she and her husband—along with their papillon rescue dog, Jovie—retired to an active, sunny spot in South Carolina.
Helton shares, “Grace Santangelo was innocent, reserved, and obedient. At fifteen, she dutifully assisted in the day-to-day operation of her parents’ boardinghouse in Illinois. Never in her wildest dreams did Grace imagine meeting and falling in love with boarder number 3, Gio Rivia, a handsome Italian immigrant that was eight years her senior.
“Marriage quickly followed. The strong, determined, visionary characteristics that Grace admired about Gio when they were courting became challenges in their marriage.
“Gio’s salvation and developing relationship with God united the family for a period of time, but his wife’s debilitating illness and an indiscreet sister-in-law took its toll on his new commitment.
“Alone in her isolated bed, Grace fervently prayed for God’s grace to cover her children all the days of their lives. God, in his merciful goodness and grace, did just that in spite of it all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Helton’s new book offers readers a poignant tale of life, love, and family that will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit.
Consumers can purchase “If It Hadn’t Been for Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "If It Hadn't Been for Grace," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
