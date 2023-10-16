Jared Kuykendall’s Newly Released "Music Comes in Springtime" is a Compelling Exploration of Generations of Family History
“Music Comes in Springtime,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jared Kuykendall, is a vividly described collection of family histories passed down through the years that culminates in a touching perspective of the wonder of life.
Centralia, WA, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Music Comes in Springtime”: a unique perspective of life’s journey spanning over twelve decades. “Music Comes in Springtime” is the creation of published author Jared Kuykendall, an Oregon native, he now lives in the beautiful, forested hills of Centralia, Washington, with his family. Jared works for Mount Capra Products, a small food and nutrition company, and holds a bachelor’s degree in applied management from Centralia College.
Kuykendall shares, “The story of my own family has intrigued me ever since I was a little boy. For years, I have sat and listened to my parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, besides many aunts, uncles, and other relatives, to hear bits and pieces of our story. Life is made up of stories. It is how we understand the world around us.
“We need to understand our own lives and choices in light of a historical context. We need to have the ability to identify where we align with and don’t align with values and ways of life from the past. In so doing, our lives will feel more grounded. People today talk about how they feel a disconnect between themselves in the twenty-first century and the untouchable past. But the past really holds a lot of the key to the future. The right, proven ways from the past are ours for the taking if we would but take the time to learn about them.
“And that is what this book is all about. Yes, it will take time to complete. But I don’t want it to seem like a homework assignment. Enjoy! Think about it as a stepping stone to your own historical discoveries!
“May Music Comes in Springtime inspire you as you continue this 'odyssey' called life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jared Kuykendall’s new book brings readers a window to the past as he connects interrelated pieces of a vivid tapestry.
Consumers can purchase “Music Comes in Springtime” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Music Comes in Springtime,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
