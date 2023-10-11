Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Jack, Deirdre and Me" by B.D. Humbleton
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Jack, Deirdre and Me" by B.D. Humbleton.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Jack, Deirdre and Me"
Jack, Deirdre and Me is a story familiar to the many who have been confronted with the dilemma of their best friend, sibling or child becoming romantically involved with a person who they instinctively consider unsuitable.
When 12-year-old Mark is saved by Jack from the attention of an older bully at the school bus stop, it kick starts a bond of friendship set to last a lifetime. They are inseparable until in their late teens Jack becomes involved with Deirdre, who is seeking an early exit from a stifling home life.
Mark and Deirdre struggle to achieve a rapport and it becomes clear she has an agenda for Jack which, if she has her way, will exclude his close friends.
Following Jack and Deirdre’s rather sudden marriage, the enmity grows between her and Mark as she continues to put a greater stranglehold on her husband.
For the next 40 years or so Mark and Deirdre sabre rattle with each other, often pushing the boundaries of not wanting to unduly upset Jack who avoids confrontation with both of them by ignoring the problem as best he can and concentrating on running his business.
The friction eventually boils to a dramatic climax which neither Mark nor Deirdre could have wanted or predicted.
"Jack, Deirdre and Me "is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 192 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946422
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.22 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CK64BKB3
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/JDANDME
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
