Loveforce International Releases Blues Shoes and a Song About Guns in School
This Friday, October 13, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles that match the Friday the 13th mood of the day.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 13, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be a Jazz song entitled “Blues Shoes.” The other will be on the topic of Guns in School.
The latest Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Blues Shoes." It crosses three different musical genres; Smooth Jazz, Funk, and Jazz Fusion. It's got a funky bass line and beat but a combination of sweet electric guitar and synthesizer bring in the general Smooth Jazz sound. All of these elements combined make this instrumental different yet accessible.
The latest Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “He Brought A Gun To School.” The song is a faced-pace Psychedelic Rock song. The song tells the story of a teen bringing a gun to school and using it to shoot other kids who were bullying him. The lyric tells about why he brought the gun, what he did with it and the aftermath.
“This Friday the 13th we are offering a Macabre yet catchy song about a school shooting. This song is an indictment against gun violence. We are also offering a funky Smooth Jazz Fusion instrumental," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Both of our new Digital Music Singles fit the mood of date of release perfectly,” he continued.
The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The latest Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Blues Shoes." It crosses three different musical genres; Smooth Jazz, Funk, and Jazz Fusion. It's got a funky bass line and beat but a combination of sweet electric guitar and synthesizer bring in the general Smooth Jazz sound. All of these elements combined make this instrumental different yet accessible.
The latest Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “He Brought A Gun To School.” The song is a faced-pace Psychedelic Rock song. The song tells the story of a teen bringing a gun to school and using it to shoot other kids who were bullying him. The lyric tells about why he brought the gun, what he did with it and the aftermath.
“This Friday the 13th we are offering a Macabre yet catchy song about a school shooting. This song is an indictment against gun violence. We are also offering a funky Smooth Jazz Fusion instrumental," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Both of our new Digital Music Singles fit the mood of date of release perfectly,” he continued.
The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories