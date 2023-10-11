Defending Liberty at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Randy Otto as Winston Churchill returns to caution humanity about a new threat - not from Nazis or Communism, but from a Digital Iron Curtain shrouding liberty. In this presentation, Churchill's message emphasizes the ongoing battle between totalitarian control and personal freedom, urging action to safeguard liberty in the 21st Century.
Defending Liberty will occur on November 6-7, 2023 at 7:30pm and November 7, 2023 at 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42. Call 858-481-1055 or visit their website to purchase seats.
