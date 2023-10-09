Farmland Auction 960± Acres Concordia Parish, LA
Bonnette Auction Company is pleased to announce a highly anticipated farmland auction for 960± acres located in Concordia Parish. This auction event is set for Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am with live and online bidding.
Bonnette Auction Company is pleased to announce a highly anticipated farmland auction for 960± acres located in Concordia Parish. This auction event is set for Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am with live and online bidding.
The Strength and Stability of Farmland Investments:
Farmland is a robust investment, especially during uncertain times. As markets fluctuate and traditional investments falter, agricultural properties have consistently held their value. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the price of farmland has continued to rise steadily since 1988. This trend indicates the enduring value of farmland as an investment, which historically not only protects your money from inflation but also simultaneously yields income.
Data from the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Property Index further emphasizes this point. Since 1992, farmland has had returns of over double the rate of inflation. Furthermore, compared to many other assets, such as stocks and bonds, farmland has historically shown less volatility. The reason behind this stability is that the value of farmland doesn't hinge on market demand or investor sentiment. Parcels of land are often held for extensive periods, smoothing out price fluctuations over the long term.
Property Details:
· Total Area: 960± acres, of which 877.64± acres are cropland.
· History: This farm has been known for its rich production of corn, cotton, and soybeans.
· Soil Composition: Dundee – Alligator – Tensas complex, both undulating and gently undulating.
· Accessibility: The property boasts excellent access with road frontage along its north and east sides and available electricity on Bodark Rd.
· Additional Features: Potential for tillable income production, recreation, and hunting opportunities.
· Lease Agreement: There exists a year-to-year agricultural lease which concludes on December 31, 2023. This can be renegotiated for the year 2024 by the new property owner/buyer.
Auction Breakdown:
The property will be offered in 4 distinct tracts:
· Tract 1: 290.56± acres – A mix of tillable and recreational land.
· Tract 2: 280.04± acres – Predominantly tillable land.
· Tract 3: 389.4± acres – Majorly tillable with some recreational portions.
· Tract 4: Encompasses tracts 1, 2, and 3, totaling 960± acres.
50% mineral rights will be conveyed to the new owner/buyer. The agricultural lease is valued at $122,869.00 per crop year in advance.
Location & Resources:
Situated in an ideal farming region, this property is surrounded by numerous resource businesses. Potential buyers can easily review essential documents available for download, including EZ 156, FSA Mapping, Soil Mapping, Tax Statement, and a Boundary Map PDF on www.BonnetteAuctions.com.
Auction Specifics:
If sold in separate tracts, the property will be surveyed prior to closing. The final sales closing price will be adjusted to match the actual surveyed acres.
Survey costs will be shared equally by the buyer and seller for each tract.
Auction Venue:
The live auction event will be hosted Wednesday November 15, 2023 10am CST at the Panola Woods Country Club, 266 Parish Rd. 5A – 97, Ferriday, Louisiana 71334. Online bidding is available through www.BonnetteAuctions.com.
Airport Information:
· 1LS8 – Summerall Airport, Ferriday, LA.
· OR4 – Concordia Airport, Vidalia, LA.
For more in-depth details, to schedule a private viewing, or for any other inquiries, please contact Chris Lemoine or Barbara Bonnette at 318-443-6614.
LA#818
For media inquiries, contact Bonnette Auction Company at 318-443-6614 or email info@bonnetteauctions.com.
Barbara Bonnette
318-443-6614
www.bonnetteauctions.com
