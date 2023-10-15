AMPP Revolutionizes Training with Launch of Industrial Coating Application Training Program
Houston, TX, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading authority in materials protection and performance, has unveiled its innovative Industrial Coating Application (ICA) Training Program. This program is a flexible and comprehensive solution for training industrial sprayers and abrasive blasters, designed to attract and train those new to the workforce or provide needed training to experienced individuals seeking to gain industry-recognized credentials.
The ICA Training Program is expertly designed to be adaptable, ensuring a training experience that suits participants' needs. Through engaging formats, including hands-on workshops and instructional videos, attendees gain practical skills and knowledge in a dynamic learning environment.
“Unlike our traditional Education programs, this is a customizable learning experience that allows the contractor or training provider to customize the learning experience while still earning AMPP recognition,” said Alicia Yust, Director of Learning and Development.
This subscription-based service provides around-the-clock access to essential resources, including student workbooks, hands-on experiences, and presentation materials. The industrial blaster module focuses on abrasive blasting fundamentals, expediting the learning process for those in training. In contrast, the industrial sprayer module includes a concentrated, hands-on approach to sprayer training, covering areas such as coating fundamentals, receiving and storage, and application techniques.
“The program is designed for success,” said Sara Badami, Manager of Education Operations. “We created this program with two specific audiences in mind after closely listening to our customers' needs. Contractors can align training with project timelines, meet AMPP Qualification Procedure (QP) training needs, and prepare employees for relevant certifications like C7, C12 and CAS. Training providers can establish a partnership with AMPP, set pricing, and play a pivotal role in helping recruit and train those new to the industry.”
For more information about the ICA Training Program or to sign up, please visit https://bit.ly/AMPP-ICA-training-program.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 33,500 members in 130 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
