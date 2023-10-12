GreenGo: Davide Mormile (Former Siemens), New Chief Technical Officer (CTO)
Bologna, Italy, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GreenGo, a leading renewable energy company, is pleased to announce several essential personnel developments in its new strategic track as Light IPP in the Italian energy transition market.
These changes include the arrival of top manager Davide Mormile as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). With an invaluable background of more than 32 years of experience gained at Siemens, where he served as Sales Director in the energy sector and, before that, Sales Director of the Solar BU, as well as Medium and High Voltage, Mormile will bring to GreenGo some of the most extensive know-how along the European electricity and photovoltaic industry chain.
Davide Mormile said: "My aim today is to share my experience along the entire electricity supply chain and my expertise with those who consider renewable energy a life mission. A new season begins at GreenGo, which I believe is one of the most scalable realities and with a management capable of best interpreting the challenges of the energy transition, starting with a careful management of the EPC phase, which is increasingly critical for the cost-effectiveness of investment CAPEX."
GreenGo's CEO, Giuseppe Mastropieri, expressed enthusiasm for Mormile's arrival, emphasising how globally prominent figures are crucial to GreenGo's progress in its transformation from developer to producer of energy from renewable sources.
Mastropieri commented: "Our journey requires experience and expertise such as that of Davide Mormile, a true champion in the renewable energy sector. His unparalleled experience and his willingness to implement GreenGo as an IPP are an incentive to further accelerate our growth process in an increasingly competitive and selective market environment."
Alongside Davide Mormile, GreenGo is pleased to announce the arrival of another international professional, Marco Sorbini, who takes up the position of Head of Origination. Sorbini has broad experience in leading European companies (including the Dutch EWT and the German Omicron Energy Solution) and has successfully operated in the North American market (including Techimp HQ and Vertiv), thus bringing a global perspective to GreenGo's operations.
Giovanna La Piana (formerly Tozzi Green and PLT Engineering) is now Head of Permit, coordinating the permitting processes of the 9 Italian regions where GreenGo operates with a dedicated development team. These two areas are brought together in the new company organisation chart in the BU Business Development, under the direction of Fabio Amico, a member of the Board of Directors.
Moreover, to support its organisational development, GreenGo has further strengthened its corporate organisation chart, with Gianfilippo Mignogna (formerly Fortore Energia) as Head of Legal and Regulatory Affairs, leading to a substantial enhancement of the supervision of regulatory developments in the light of the expected DM Aree A Eligible Areas and DM FER X.
The structure is completed by Leonardo Erario, Head of Tax & Accounting, and the addition of Carlos Rojas Zanol (MBA, formerly Ministry of Energy Chile, Valgesta), as an expert in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and energy regulation, who will join the Finance and M&A department under the leadership of Lorenzo Nardon, recently appointed adjunct professor at the University of Bologna.
In terms of staff expansion, GreenGo has reached a headcount of 35 employees, with a hiring plan that will bring the total to over 40 by Q1 2024, not counting an additional 10 exclusive agents and partners.
GreenGo was founded in 2018 and has surpassed 1GW of projects in approval in May, having received significant funding of €7m from Eiffel Investment Group (private equity) in 2022. In July 2023, the company successfully concluded an equity bridge with Eiffel for €15 million, confirming its technical, industrial, legal, and financial strength.
GreenGo's strategic plan is increasingly ambitious, and today, the Bologna-based company stands as a true emerging star in the renewable energy sector. With its eyes on the future, its feet firmly on the ground and its head above the clouds, GreenGo is determined to contribute significantly to a more sustainable and greener Italy.
About GreenGo:
GreenGo is a company specialising in development in the field of renewable energy. Launched in 2018 by a group of recognised professionals, GreenGo now has a growing multidisciplinary team of 35 qualified employees and aims to become a leading player in the Italian green economy.
As part of the FIMM Group (an investment holding company headed by Ing. Mastropieri), GreenGo aims to gather the best talent in the sector, contributing to the creation of an Italian professional hub of international standing. Increasing the value of renewable energy in Italy and Southern Europe by making cutting-edge green projects possible and feasible is the vocation that guides GreenGo's activities.
