Cumba S. Dixon’s Newly Released "Grandpa Money and Me" is a Charming Juvenile Fiction That Helps Young Readers Learn About Positive Money Habits
“Grandpa Money and Me,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cumba S. Dixon, is an enjoyable opportunity to help lay foundational skills that will lead to a lifetime of effective and forward-thinking financial planning.
Frisco, TX, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grandpa Money and Me”: an informative and encouraging story that offers a very important life lesson. “Grandpa Money and Me” is the creation of published author Cumba S. Dixon, a financial wellness coach at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas. Cumba loves helping individuals and families establish skills and good stewardship habits to achieve financial success. Cumba is originally from Monrovia, Liberia. Cumba is a husband and a proud father of two boys. He finds joy in being able to pass on these same financial principles to his two sons. Currently, Cumba is the Business Manager at The Law Offices of Rita C. Dixon, PLLC, and has nearly twenty years of accounting experience in the chemical manufacturing, retail, and higher education industries.
Dixon shares, “This is a heartwarming story about the special relationship between a grandchild and her grandparents that will teach some of the foundational principles of good stewardship to children. In many instances, what we learn about money in our youth carries over into our adulthood. The lessons taught by a loving grandfather to his granddaughter will help introduce children to the basics of establishing good money habits. An upcoming birthday celebration is the setting for the beginning of this family’s journey into learning more about money as well as the joy that giving often brings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cumba S. Dixon’s new book sets the stage to helping upcoming generations to see that financial wellness is an important component of life.
Consumers can purchase “Grandpa Money and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandpa Money and Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
