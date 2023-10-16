Dave Keim’s Newly Released "I Am Peter: Come, Walk with Me" is a Compelling Narrative That Brings a Fresh Humanism to the Man Known as Peter
“I Am Peter: Come, Walk with Me,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dave Keim, is a thought-provoking study of the life and experiences of Peter as he learns to know Jesus and finds himself conflicted in his faith.
Timonium, MD, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Am Peter: Come, Walk with Me”: a story of growth and spiritual enlightenment. “I Am Peter: Come, Walk with Me” is the creation of published author Dave Keim, who grew up in Somerset County in Western Pennsylvania. After graduating from Drexel University with a degree in business administration, he worked in the financial services industry until his retirement. Dave resides in Pennsylvania and has two sons and three grandchildren.
Keim shares, “I Am Peter is the story of Peter, the disciple and apostle, as told by Peter himself. I invite you to walk with Peter or perhaps just listen as he speaks to you about the segment of his life from the time he met Jesus through Pentecost in Jerusalem. Peter talks about learning to know Jesus, being called the 'Rock,' walking on water, denying Jesus, the resurrection, and Pentecost. He talks about his doubts, fears, frustrations, joy, guilt, observations, reactions, relationships, and fishing. As you listen to Peter tell his story, you have the opportunity to walk in his shoes and think about what he said or did and imagine what you might have done.
“Just remember that you are a Jew two thousand years ago and have no knowledge of anything you know today. You have personal contact with Jesus and His teachings, miracles, death, and resurrection. The book is fictional as to Peter’s thoughts and reactions, but the things that occur are based on the Holy Bible with actual quotes and references.
“Peter as a person was an ordinary fisherman who enjoyed his work but over time became an extraordinary man. He was blunt, outspoken, and brash, but he also was curious, uncertain, and fearful to the point of denying Jesus. Through it all, Peter developed a great faith and passion to spread the Gospel of Jesus. Peter was touched by Jesus, and perhaps you will be touched in a different way after walking with Peter.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave Keim’s new book offers a fresh perspective on a familiar and conflicting biblical figure.
Consumers can purchase “I Am Peter: Come, Walk with Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am Peter: Come, Walk with Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
