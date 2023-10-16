Dr. R. Gary Ashley’s Newly Released "Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf" is an Informative Examination of the Book of Revelation
“Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. R. Gary Ashley, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking to more deeply understand what the Book of Revelation truly explains to mankind.
Gadsden, AL, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf”: an articulate and carefully presented resource for believers both new and established. “Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf” is the creation of published author Dr. R. Gary Ashley, a native of Alabama who has been married to his wife, Anna Elizabeth Ashley, for over fifty years. He has three children and four grandchildren. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, and a master’s and doctor’s degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
Dr. Ashley shares, “Every book of the Bible is of major importance. However, there are two books that stand out from the rest. These books are Genesis and Revelation. Genesis is the Bible’s introduction, and Revelation is the Bible’s conclusion. Genesis tells us how all things began. Revelation tells us how all things will end. The person who does not have an overall grasp of these two books will fall short of understanding the Bible as a whole. Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf was written to make the book of Revelation understandable.
“My 'serious' journey in Revelation began over a decade ago. I read the Revelation in my morning devotion and started on my daily routine. It suddenly donned on me that I had little to no understanding of what I had just read. I had preached on passages from the book, and I had taken an exegetical class in seminary on the topic, but I only was fooling myself if I thought I grasped the meaning of the book.
I made a commitment to God that day. I told him, with the help of the Holy Spirit, I would study until I understood the Revelation from the correct biblical perspective and was true to the author’s original intent. I took the next year to study the book from every prospective I could find. At the conclusion of my study, I was confident I had arrived at an accurate interpretation. I used the next year to preach verse by verse through the book.
“I made another commitment to God to compile my research in the form of a book. I wanted the Christian community at large to benefit from my research. Revelation was not written for the biblical scholar; it was written for the average man in the pew.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. R. Gary Ashley’s new book will challenge and encourage readers to consider the realities of God’s word more thoroughly.
Consumers can purchase “Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Ashley shares, “Every book of the Bible is of major importance. However, there are two books that stand out from the rest. These books are Genesis and Revelation. Genesis is the Bible’s introduction, and Revelation is the Bible’s conclusion. Genesis tells us how all things began. Revelation tells us how all things will end. The person who does not have an overall grasp of these two books will fall short of understanding the Bible as a whole. Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf was written to make the book of Revelation understandable.
“My 'serious' journey in Revelation began over a decade ago. I read the Revelation in my morning devotion and started on my daily routine. It suddenly donned on me that I had little to no understanding of what I had just read. I had preached on passages from the book, and I had taken an exegetical class in seminary on the topic, but I only was fooling myself if I thought I grasped the meaning of the book.
I made a commitment to God that day. I told him, with the help of the Holy Spirit, I would study until I understood the Revelation from the correct biblical perspective and was true to the author’s original intent. I took the next year to study the book from every prospective I could find. At the conclusion of my study, I was confident I had arrived at an accurate interpretation. I used the next year to preach verse by verse through the book.
“I made another commitment to God to compile my research in the form of a book. I wanted the Christian community at large to benefit from my research. Revelation was not written for the biblical scholar; it was written for the average man in the pew.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. R. Gary Ashley’s new book will challenge and encourage readers to consider the realities of God’s word more thoroughly.
Consumers can purchase “Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories